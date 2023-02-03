HIBBING—Jon Sikkila, of Sikkila Outdoors & Cherry Greenhouse, Chisholm location, will give a presentation on Improving Your Home Landscape at 6 p.m. Monday February 13, at Grace Lutheran Church, 4010 9th Ave. W.
The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club will host this presentation, garden club members, guests & the public are invited! Coffee an’ will be served. The Garden Club meeting will follow. For more information call Mary 218 263-5819.
Museum on Mining annual dinner set
CHISHOLM—The Minnesota Museum of Mining Annual Meeting Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Valentini’s in Chisholm. The public is invited to attend.
Keynote speaker Mary Palcich Keyes, historian and author of “Years of Yore” in the Mesabi Tribune will present “The Schools that Did It All”, about the history and proud legacy of the schools on the Iron Range. Program & dinner cost is $30 per person; phone Carol at 218-254-2179 for reservations by Feb 21.
Puzzle exchange to be held
CHISHOLM—Chisholm Community Education is offering a puzzle swap.
Drop off your puzzle(s) Monday, Feb, 6 through Friday, Feb. 10, at the Chisholm High School Media Center between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Pick up your exchange puzzle (s) from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the CHS Media Center.
Puzzles must be in very good condition, with no missing pieces. For each puzzle brought in, you will be given a ticket to redeem at the exchange.
Puzzle tickets will match the following categories: Level 1-childrens; Level 2-200-750 pieces; Level 3: 750 pieces and up. Please match a majority of your exchanges with the puzzles you’ve contributed.
All puzzles are “as is.” Leftover puzzles are being donated to the Veterans Thrift Store in Hibbing.
