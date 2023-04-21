HIBBING—Beginning April 19, books for the AAUW Book Sale will no longer be accepted at the Hibbing Armory due to many generous donations already. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will accept books again in June.
Welcoming new members
HIBBING—Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hibbing will be welcoming persons and families interested in becoming members of this friendly and active congregation in the coming weeks. If you are interested in joining, please call the church office at (218) 262-7422 or attend a worship service at 9 on Sunday at 501 East 23rd Street. All are welcome.
Virginia Area Historical Society’s Annual Dinner Fundraiser
VIRGINIA—Friday April 28, 2023 (RSVP* by Sunday April 23) at the Virginia Elks Lodge, 220 N 5th Ave W. Admission is $25 per guest, due at the door. Titanic Program by Christopher Welter, Archivist, MN Discovery Ctr. Registration and cash bar—5:00. Roast beef dinner—5:30. *Please call 218-741-1136 to leave a message no later than 4/23/23. Please support VAHS!
No burgers or tacos at Servicemen’s
VIRGINIA—There will be no burgers, wings or tacos served April 25 and 26 at the Servicemen’s Club, as crew is making pasties.
Bingo canceled at Sr. Center
VIRGINIA - The Virginia Sr. Center has canceled its bingo session for Thursday, April 27
