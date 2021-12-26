Come and Get It!

When the Christmas Season arrives, it’s nice to be in a warm, cozy abode. A cup of Christmas tea, some favorite carols playing, and some tasty food certainly “makes the Season bright” for many of us.
So what was life like for those out in the lumber camps? What, if anything, made the Season bright for them?
Luckily, there are some first-person memoirs that give us today some insight into the past when the sound of axes, saws, and jingling of harnesses were heard echoing in the deep woods. This first story comes from a letter originally printed in a book entitled “Letters from the Promised Land,” edited by H. Arnold Barton and published by the University of Minnesota Press in 1975. A segment of the letter was reprinted in the book “A Minnesota Christmas” edited by Stephen E. Engels and published by Partridge Press in 1988. The letter is entitled “From a Lake-of-the-Woods Lumbercamp, 1913.”
Topics of conversation in the evenings covered everything possible, but as Christmas drew near they began to concentrate more and more on memories from Sweden, where many of the jacks at this camp had come from. When Christmas Eve came and we had eaten our supper, a kind of pious feeling lay in the air. There was not the noise and merriment that were otherwise so typical of our evenings. Many sat by themselves dreaming. The standing rule, “lights out” at nine o’clock, did not apply that night, and when nine o’clock had passed one of our accordion virtuosos started to play melodies from the homeland and it did not take long before there was a thunder of Swedish singing in our cabin which continued with only short pauses until Christmas morning had come.
When it was already a good bit into Christmas morning, our bosun began “Var halsad skona morgonstund.” (A Swedish Christmas hymn composed in 1819, melody by Philipp Nicolai and lyrics by Johan Olof Wallin. The English-language version translates to “All Hail to Thee, O Blessed Morn!”) He had a voice many ministers would have envied him for and we joined in as best we could.We were up and about before breakfast and Christmas Day was just like any other day except that the cook had added a few extras to the food set out for us. Like on Sundays, men spent their day lounging on their bunk, darning socks, sewing on a missing button, and writing letters. Then, the day after, the bookkeeper came with the timber drivers and had with him the company’s mail pouch, and I daresay that never was Saint Nicholas more heartily received than our bookkeeper when he came with the mailbag.
---
Members of the logging crews were commonly called lumberjacks or shanty-boys. Within the camp, the cooks were perhaps of greatest importance to the shanty-boys. Each winter day it was the cooks providing the energy for the men laboring in the cold air and snow and in the summer those working on the river drives.
The following article about the cooks comes from an article taken from a collection of carefully researched essays originally printed in the 1970s by the Minnesota Timber Producers’ Association. The author is J.C. Ryan who grew up near Bemidji in the early decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in lumbering and the son soon followed, working nearly every job within the forests and sawmills. He would also serve as president of the State Forestry Employees Association, and was active in the Society of American Foresters and the St. Louis County Historical Society. His articles about the early years of logging were widely published.
There were probably no sweeter words to the ears of the oldtime lumberjack than the cook’s “Come and get it” or the ringing of the dinner bell or horn.
One thing the oldtime lumberjack demanded and got was good food.
My first trip to a lumber camp was with my father, in about 1907. I sat at the head of the table and ate with the men; I was amazed at the good food that was placed before me. The camp foreman, “Big Otto,” sat across the table from me and kept saying, “Have some more pie, son,” or “How about some more beans, or potatoes and gravy, or some good stewed prunes?”
As I was consuming my second piece of pie, he said to my dad, “More logs have been put in with beans, sowbelly and pea soup than there have been with pie, ain’t that right, Jim?” My dad replied, “Yes, that’s right, but it’s prunes that keep all the jacks on the job each day.”
I grew up with the logging industry and soon learned that if you wanted to do a good job of logging, you had to keep good food on the table. Nothing caused so much grumbling or quitting as poor food or a poor cook. Lumberjacks just had to have good food, if nothing else.
In the early days of logging – late 1870s to the early 1880s – pea soup, sowbelly (pickled salt pork) and beans made up a good part of the lumberjack’s food. A camp cook, John Neary of Northome, told me that in the 1880s he did most of his cooking over an open fire. He said the food consisted mostly of sowbelly, pea soup, baked or boiled beans, baking powder biscuits, dried apples and prunes.
In those early days there was no canned food. All the fruit – apples, prunes, peaches or apricots – was dried. Other dried food included peas, rice, beans, barley, macaroni, and tapioca. However, fresh rutabagas, potatoes, cabbage and carrots were plentiful. Syrup came in barrels and was served with flapjacks. The only fresh meat available to lumberjacks was sold to the camp cook by local Indians. The meat included caribou, moose and deer.
By the 1890s, canned foods, mostly in one-gallon cans, began to appear in the camps. You can still find a pile of old rusted cans at the site of any old lumber camp. Canned milk was one of the first items available, followed by apples and tomatoes. Canned corn beef was also sometimes available.
Camps had no refrigeration and fresh meat was hard to keep in the summer months for the men working on the rivers moving logs. These camps would have a screened house for hanging hams and bacon. In the winter, beef was sometimes brought in by the quarter and kept frozen in a room that was not anywhere near heat from a stove or outdoor fire. Some camps that stayed in the same place for several years raised pigs during the summer and butchered them in the fall. These camps usually had pork for dinner each Sunday. I also know one lumberman who went to Montana and bought a lot of butchered sheep. He brought them to his camp on a hayrack. He piled the frozen sheep like cordwood behind the cook camp and mutton was served every day all winter. However, by mid-winter that camp had a hard time keeping a crew. Lumberjacks just didn’t like mutton.
By 1917, canned foods of all kind were plentiful in all lumber camps. Canned fruits replaced dried fruit to a great extent. However, dried prunes remained; and very few meals in the camps were eaten without prunes on the table. Prunes were like a tonic to the lumberjacks.
Raisins were plentiful and were served with rice and other puddings. In the early days, currants were used a lot in the summer. In the darkened cook camps, one could not tell currants from flies and many a fly was eaten.
Cheese for some reason was seldom seen in the camps. It was served on special occasions such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Very few camps served butter and instead the familiar oleomargarine was available.
In later years, eggs were furnished to the camps, but were only served in the spring on special occasions. Most pastry was made without eggs in the early days. However, pies, doughnuts, drop cakes and cakes both light and dark were always on hand. Some hardtack, which came in barrels, and dried toast was served in most camps. Usually cooks were good bread and roll makers and fresh bread was made each day.
Prior to the First World War, most camps had about 100 men and the kitchen could be handled by a cook and three or four “cookees,” the often young assistants to the cook who did lots of the heavy lifting and cleaning. These young boys might be hoping to learn how to be a full-fledged cook someday, or they might be taking the first job available until they were older and could be on the lumber crew. If camps were over 100 men, there would be an additional cookee for every 20 men. Camps over 200 men, which were rare, would have an additional cook and even a specific cook for meat and one for the pastry.
By the time many lumber camps began closing in the late 1920s and early 1930s, transportation was much better and fresh fruit began showing up in the camps to some extent. Cooks could also begin including more eggs. The food only continued to improve as more fresh ingredients were readily available, even to remote camps.
In the old days, the “bull cook” would stick his head into the bunkhouse at 5:00 a.m. and yell “Roll out!” (Bull cooks were often a man who could no longer do the hard work in the woods. The job of the bull cook was often held by a man who was partly disabled having broken a leg or sustained another injury.) Breakfast was usually served about 6:00 a.m. Mealtimes were announced during the day by the cook blowing a horn or pounding on a triangle iron or a piece of railroad iron hung by the kitchen door. Dinner horns in the camps were about 6 feet long and some of the cooks, the first class ones, took pride in playing several tunes on the horn. On a frosty day, these dinner horns could be heard for several miles. I have stood outside on a cold day and heard up to six dinner horns from camps within five miles of our camp.
It took a lumberjack an average of about 12 minutes to eat, and I have seen a crew of 200 men file in and out of a cook camp in 25 minutes. On Christmas, however, the men didn’t rush through the meals, taking their time and talking. This was a very special event because the “No Talking” rule at the table was usually strictly enforced and it was the cook’s job to see that it was. The lumberjacks were expected to eat and get back to their jobs.
Most companies had their favorite cooks and tried to keep them from year to year. Cooks were paid more than the average lumberjack and were reputed to drink more whiskey when in town!
