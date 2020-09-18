ST. PAUL — For a limited time, prospective students can apply for admission to any of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State without paying an undergraduate application fee. The offer is part of Minnesota State Week and College Knowledge Month – promotions that are both intended to encourage students to take the first steps in their higher education journey.
“During these challenging times, it is more important than ever for students to stay on track for their educational goals,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Through Minnesota State Week, we are encouraging every prospective student to learn more about the many educational options available to them, and in particular, the extraordinary value offered by the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.”
“Minnesota State Week” is a promotion that has been held in June for the past two years, but is for the first time being added to the line-up for October to drive student awareness and virtual and in-person campus visits, as appropriate. Fall Minnesota State Week will be held October 12 – 16 to coincide with MEA week and the many admissions events happening at the colleges and universities in mid-October. The week will feature special statewide promotional programs and a social media campaign.
“College Knowledge Month” is a statewide college application initiative that occurs annually during the month of October. The goal is to provide graduating high school seniors, especially underrepresented students, with the support needed to apply for college.
The colleges and universities of Minnesota State will celebrate these initiatives by waiving the undergraduate application fee students often pay when they apply for admission for all or part of October. Applications may be completed online (with the online application, students can apply to one or several Minnesota State colleges or universities) or by contacting the college or university being considered. Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving undergraduate application fees for the full month of October. Some, denoted in the list below with an asterisk, are waiving fees from Oct. 25 – 31 only. Colleges and universities that never charge an undergraduate application fee are denoted in the list below with two asterisks. Application fees for qualified low-income students and active duty military service members deployed overseas can always be waived at every Minnesota State college and university.
Unless otherwise indicated below, if prompted for a promo code, applicants should use “CKM2020.”
For more information, contact any of the Minnesota State colleges or universities, or visit www.minnstate.edu/minnstatewk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.