EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 613 degrees in December 2022. Of the degrees awarded, 609 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 4 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire—Barron County.
A local student who received degrees and their fields of study is Morgan Hensley, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, social studies, Embarrass.
UW-La Crosse announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, ending December 2022.
Students on the Dean’s List from this area include Morgan Harvey, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis, Virginia.
Local student earns degree
ST. CLOUD, Minn.—St. Cloud State University graduated more than 500 students during fall semester 2022.
Lyle Kleusch, Master of Science, Technology Education, Aurora.
Area Students Named to the St. Olaf College Dean’s List
NORTHFIELD, Minn.—The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Autumn Pozniak, Angora; and Kade Laugen, Hoyt Lakes.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students who received honors include Peter Anderson, Honors and Jon Hakala, High Honors, both of Ely and Kristen Cook, Highest Honors, Orr.
