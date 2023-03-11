Local students named to President’s List at BSU
BEMIDJI Minn.—Local students were named to the President’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., for the fall 2022 semester.
Hailey Ronning, Aurora; Mellanie Heikkila and Jaelyn Jordan, both of Chisholm; Raquel Wood, Cotton; Kasey Bertelsen, Ely; Cheyenne Bever and Brooke Thyen, both of Eveleth; Richard Anderson, Madison Lampton, Emily Marchetti, all of Hibbing; Afton Roberts, Iron; and Autumn Hanson, Nashwauk.
Local students named to Dean’s List at BSU
BEMIDJI, Minn.—Local students were named to the Dean’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., for the fall 2022 semester.
Kaylee Erickson, Aurora; Anne Barich and Vanessa Little, both of Babbitt; Joseph Lindmeier, Britt; Ava Baumgard , Bailee Olson and Jeffrey Wood, all of Chisholm; Anna Urbas, Ely; Kevin Cortese, Zachary Lindseth, Emily Rinne and Haley Schriber, all of Eveleth; Mollie Albrecht and Natalie Fultz, both of Gilbert; Emily Anderson, Lindsey Bergan, Angel Foster, Kaylee Kemp, Oren Kero, Trevor Leppanen and Angelina McClellan, all of Hibbing; Lily Kirkpatrick and Daniel Schwartz, both of Keewatin; Lukas Madson, Mountain Iron; Ashley Harbin, Pengilly; Tracy Eilola and Emily Hixon, both of Virginia.
Local students named to Dean’s List at NTC
BEMIDJI, Minn.—Local students were named to the Dean’s List at Northwest Technical College (NTC) in Bemidji, Minn. for the fall 2022 semester.
Krystal Zupancich,Ely; Amanda Christianson, Hibbing.
Local students earn academic honors Fall 2022
ST. CLOUD, Minn.—St. Cloud Technical & Community College congratulates the following students for their academic achievement Fall 2022.
Kaitlynn James, President’s List, Hoyt Lakes; Amy Moe, President’s List, Virginia.
Local Students Graduate from UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn.—The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall semester 2022 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the fall semester 2022.
Mary Burke, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, Distinction, Mary Burke, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Distinction, Virginia.
