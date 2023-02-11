MANKATO, Minn.—The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU-M) have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.
Angora
Stefen Johansen, Honor List; Emma Ward, Honor List
Babbitt
Rylan Poppenhagen, High Honor List
Britt
Juliana Pauling, Honor List Katherine Scherf, Honor List
Chisholm
Tristan Birdsall, Honor List
Cook
Neiva Smith, Honor List
Ely,
Trevor Mattson, Honor List
Eveleth
Payton Dosan, High Honor List
Gilbert
Zachary Johnson, Honor List
Hibbing
Joseph Kanipes, Honor List; Rylee Kuusisto, Honor List; Cassandra Rootes, Honor List; Lindsey Tario, Honor List
Iron
Ashley Pionk, High Honor List; Lindsay Tervola, High Honor List
Mountain Iron
Carter Martinson, Honor List
Virginia
Jordan Checco, Honor List; Carter Logan, High Honor List; John Marcella, Honor List; Benjamin Pettinelli, Honor List; Eric Summers, Honor List
MSCS announces Fall 2022 President’s List
Winona and Red Wing, MN—Minnesota State College Southeast (MSCS) in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce the President’s List for Fall Semester 2022.
Daniel Pellinen, Mountain Iron
Students named to Fall Semester 2022 Chancellor’s List at UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON—The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List recently released by the Office of the Registrar.
Virginia
Mary Burke, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Ed; Trevor Elg, Marketing B S
UMC announces Fall Dean’s List
CROOKSTON- The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar.
Phantajia Alysabeth Duty, English B S, Chisholm
CLC announces fall honors lists
BRAINERD—Central Lakes College (CLC), Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists.
Austin Landgren, Dean’s List, Tower
Local student named to dean’s list
ST. CLOUD,—St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall semester dean’s list.
Kora Forsline, Herberger Business School, General Business, BS, Aurora; Jacob Panichi, Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS, Cook
