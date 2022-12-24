Christmas Stories from the Past

From the 1963 Hibbing Junior College yearbook, called the Collegian, comes this picture. According to the yearbook caption, the Organic Chemistry students are putting the finishing touches on the Chemistry Department’s Christmas tree. It must have been the only time of the year when students were allowed to stand on the desks! No names of these students are included with the picture, but if you know who they might be, please contact me at keyesmp75@gmail.com.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING JUNIOR COLLEGE COLLEGIAN YEARBOOK 1963

This time of year seems to lend itself to telling stories from the past. Maybe it is because winter memories are very vivid, be they good or bad memories. Maybe it’s because as the year ends we tend to evaluate the past year and compare it to other times. Or maybe it’s because, at least for those of us in the northern climate, as winter closes in around us, we become more contemplative than we are in other seasons.

Whatever the reason, memories that make for interesting stories often are shared around a table of holiday treats with friends and families who perhaps haven’t been together for a while. Taking time to recall those people no longer with us, to remember something funny or something heartbreaking, recalling a different time in our lives, late December apparently encourages those reveries.

