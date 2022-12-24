Christmas Stories from the Past

This time of year seems to lend itself to telling stories from the past. Maybe it is because winter memories are very vivid, be they good or bad memories. Maybe it’s because as the year ends we tend to evaluate the past year and compare it to other times. Or maybe it’s because, at least for those of us in the northern climate, as winter closes in around us, we become more contemplative than we are in other seasons.
Whatever the reason, memories that make for interesting stories often are shared around a table of holiday treats with friends and families who perhaps haven’t been together for a while. Taking time to recall those people no longer with us, to remember something funny or something heartbreaking, recalling a different time in our lives, late December apparently encourages those reveries.
Joe and I wish all the readers of this Years of Yore page a Merry Christmas! Thank you for the gift of many kind emails, handwritten notes, phone calls, and conversations throughout 2022. It means so much to know that readers enjoy this page! May you and yours be healthy and happy in 2023!
—
Christmas—A Kitchen Disaster
This story was published in the Manney’s Shopper in 1991. The Shopper invited readers to write down a true story about a past Christmas. A $50.00 prize was given for the best story. I don’t know who won and I don’t know how the editors of the paper chose a winner since the paper stated, “Some of the letters are full of fun and others are very sad, but all are very well written.”
My great thanks to Beverly French from Kelly Lake who had saved a couple of these stories when they were published in 1991. She kindly passed these stories on to me.
The first story was written by longtime Hibbingite Iris Finney.
—
It was a very important day. Besides being Christmas, we were about to meet my daughter’s new fiance’s parents for the first time. They were coming from a long way away to visit us at our home. I really wanted to give a good impression. I made an extra special effort to make my house spotless and the food attractive and tasty.
I was roasting a huge 26 lb. turkey. I had purchased a foil roaster from the grocery store because the turkey wouldn’t fit into my regular roaster.
The guests arrived. They were very nice and very friendly. We visited for a short time and then I excused myself to see to the last minute preparations. I asked my husband to help me get the turkey out of the oven.
The pan seemed a bit flimsy, so I suggested that he lift it from the sides. But, of course, men always know better. He paid no attention to me and grabbed the ends of the pan instead.
He lifted it up. It buckled in the middle. The juice poured out of both sides. He lost his grip. The turkey and juices all fell on the oven door and then the turkey popped up in the air and scooted across the freshly waxed floor, just as my guest stepped into the kitchen.
The turkey ended up at her feet with stuffing and juices splashing up her legs and over her shoes.
At the same time my husband lost his balance. He slid in the juice which had also poured down his pants. On his behind, he shot like a bullet toward the backdoor at the other end of the kitchen.
I wanted to evaporate. I could have killed him. It was all his fault.
When I came to my senses, I looked up and saw my new friend’s startled face. She looked so funny. She started to laugh. I cracked up. My husband mumbled something as he tried to get up, slipping and sliding and dripping in the gravy.
Now…what to do? A 26 lb. turkey and stuffing. Throw it out? No! We ate it. Remember, I had invited them for dinner!
—
Christmas Re-Run
This story also was published in the Manney’s Shopper in 1991. It was written by Carol Tiburzi whose husband at the time was Bob Tiburzi.
Bob died in the tragic plane crash in Hibbing on December 1, 1993. Carol later married Bob McDonald.
—
As you age, your shopping stamina reaches the ZILCH stage and you make snap decisions (really not caring if they’ll like it as long as there’s a gift to open that you feel is “okay”).
I bought my hubby a beautiful St. Croix-brand sweater—pale, pale yellow—simply because it was attractive and a great price—ON SALE! (I should’ve known he wouldn’t like it when the clerk said, “Non-returnable”!)
There was no energy nor time to second-guess this decision, so—wrap it up. They did. And give it—I did.
When he opened the box, he said, “Oh….nice.” It was apparent my choice didn’t thrill him.
Three days later, when all the other gifts had been gathered up and squirreled away by happy receivers, the sweater box still remained, alone, under the tree. That’s when I KNEW I was in trouble! I asked him, “Aren’t you going to try your sweater on?” He hesitantly obliged and I followed him to the mirror to persuade him it was PERFECT and suited him to a “T”.
His first comment was, “I don’t like white sweaters.” My reply was, “It’s not white. It’s pale yellow. You look good in yellow.”
His second comment was, “I don’t like sweaters that stretch like this when you put them on.” My reply to that was, “You’re just pulling at it too much!”
His third comment: “I hate when the sleeves blouse like this!” (By now he was getting crabby.) “It’s too big. I don’t like it.” (He’s had it!) “Take it back!”
Me….silence….what now?
I packed the box away in the basement closet where things have been known to disappear forever.
The following year when the “What should I get him?” dilemma returned all too soon, I got a brainstorm! Men never remember Christmas and all the hub-bub. They’re too busy earning the bucks you’re busy spending! “I’ll give him last year’s sweater! He’ll never know!”
Boy, was that easy! Up from the basement came the sweater, box, tissue and all from the “never-looked-in-closet.” I wrapped it up again and under the tree it went. Voila! I told the kids about Dad’s gift—from LAST Christmas. They couldn’t believe I could carry it off. They struggled to suppress laughter as Dad opened his sweater box and said, “Oh….nice,” then laid it back in the box. Déjà vu!!
You guessed it….three days later I asked, “Aren’t you going to try on your sweater?” We went through the same identical procedure, same comments, same increasing agitation as he struggled with this “white” (pale yellow) sweater which by now I knew he hated.
After watching him grow increasingly impatient, I could no longer control my emotions. I burst out in laughter and said, “If you can’t be nice you’re not getting it again NEXT year!”
—
She Just
Wanted a Doll
The following story comes from a book titled “Stories and Recipes of the Great Depression of the 1930s and More from Your Kitchen Today” by Rita Van Amber and Janet Van Amber Paske. Throughout this book, published in 1986, the authors collected stories from many people who grew up in the 1930s. Although the stories mostly come from Wisconsin, I think readers will enjoy this one which captures the joy of Christmas at a VERY difficult time in our nation’s history. The author of this memoir is Joyce Solie from Menomonie, Wisconsin.
—
The 1938 Montgomery Ward’s Christmas catalog arrived at our farmhouse. As I paged through it for the umpteenth time, I asked, “Mama, do you think I could have a new doll?”
“Well,” she answered thoughtfully, “you know you can’t expect a new doll every year. Besides, you already have nice dolls.”
Yes, it was true that I had two dolls. One was a Shirley Temple doll who had long ago lost her blonde curls. The other was a Betsy Wetsy doll with a very offensive odor because of too many little bottles of water poured through her rubber body.
Being six years old, I had begun to realize that Santa had to have considerable help from Mama and Papa. I was born in the midst of the Great Depression and six years later the cream check my parents earned with our cows didn’t cover much more than basic needs.
Two weeks before Christmas, our parents took my brother and me to Menomonie to see the Christmas decorations and the toys. As we went from the Farmer’s Store to Ward’s and down to the Gamble’s store, Mama watched as I longingly wished for one of the new dolls.
Christmas Eve day arrived. The parlor to our country home was “shutoff” all winter except for Christmas. Papa lit a fire in the big Heatrola stove before he went to the barn to do chores that evening. When the chores were done, we went to Christmas Eve service at church.
After returning home, Mama carried the Aladdin lamp into the warm parlor. There in the soft lamplight I saw the most beautiful doll in all the world. She had real hair with brown ringlets that hung to her waist. Sitting in a doll highchair, she wore a bright red dress with a beautiful lace ruffle around the collar.
Oh, how lovingly I picked her up and chattered about my new doll. After a few minutes, Mama smilingly asked, “Honey, don’t you recognize your doll?”
I held the doll’s face to mine. Her soft brown eyes began to sparkle and her white teeth smiled and her dimples deepened.
“Mama!” I shouted. “This is my Shirley Temple doll!” I saw Papa wink and they smiled knowing their ingenuity had paid off. A $1.98 doll wig from the Montgomery Ward catalog, a few scraps of material and some lace, along with some odd pieces of wood to build a highchair had made their little girl the happiest girl in Dunn County.
This doll still occupies a prominent place in my home. Both of us have a few extra creases in our faces, and our eyes aren’t as bright and cheeks aren’t as rosy as they once were. But this Christmas as I hold her, we’ll smile at each other and remember a Christmas almost 50 years ago when happiness was a recycled Shirley Temple doll.
