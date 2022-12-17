christmas howard

A Christmas photo from a Christmas sometime in the late 1940s, judging by the cars. This is in Hibbing at Howard Street and 6th Avenue, with the Androy Hotel to the left. Wouldn’t it be fun to just walk into this picture and stroll down the street window shopping? But bundle up, it’s cold weather on the Iron Range in December!

Like many parents, I suppose, my parents would tell stories about what Christmas was like when they were growing up. They are both gone now, but I do remember those stories.

My father grew up in Chisholm and my mother grew up at the Mississippi Mining Location near Keewatin, until her family moved into Keewatin in 1930 when she was in 7th Grade. Growing up in those years, they were the children of families with seven kids each and never much money. Christmas did not include piles of brightly wrapped gifts or feasts covering the table.

