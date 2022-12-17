Like many parents, I suppose, my parents would tell stories about what Christmas was like when they were growing up. They are both gone now, but I do remember those stories.
My father grew up in Chisholm and my mother grew up at the Mississippi Mining Location near Keewatin, until her family moved into Keewatin in 1930 when she was in 7th Grade. Growing up in those years, they were the children of families with seven kids each and never much money. Christmas did not include piles of brightly wrapped gifts or feasts covering the table.
My parents remembered being very excited to receive an orange, a fruit they loved but rarely had available to them, or a new pair of socks.
My parents’ families were all Slovenian and devout Roman Catholics. They recalled walking to church in the darkness of Christmas Eve, often with very cold winds blowing. When my mom’s family lived out at Mississippi Location, a bus would pick up the people and bring them to Keewatin for the midnight mass at St. Mary’s. My dad’s family in Chisholm would walk several blocks through town to St. Joseph’s. There, Monsignor Schiffer would deliver the homily first in Slovenian and then in English.
It was at church that the real Christmas celebration took place with the greeting of friends, candles burning, and favorite hymns sung.
When families got home after church, the mothers would put out food on the table: potica, ham, and maybe some special cookies. The men would have wine or moonshine from someone’s illegal still.
My mother remembered that her father would retell the Slovenian legend that on Christmas Eve the animals could talk.
The following story comes from the book “Growing Up in Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” by Mike Kosiak. This wonderful memoir is now out of print, but some area libraries have a copy. You might also keep your eye out for it next summer at estate sales. The Kosiak family were Russian Orthodox. Christmas in the Orthodox community is celebrated on January 7.
•••
Tato (Dad) provided the trees when we were very young, but as we grew older, we boys were given the responsibility of bringing in a tree. Getting a tree was a fairly simple matter involving a walk of a mile or so from our house. The balsam tree was usually the tree of choice as it tended to retain its needles for a longer period of time. Rather than selecting a smaller tree with an imperfect form, invariably we would find a large tree with a well-shaped top. After felling the large tree, we then cut off the top section and dragged it home.
The tree stand was of simple construction: pieces of a one-by-four-inch pine, nailed together in the form of a cross with one-by-two-inch diagonal supports positioned to stabilize the trunk of the tree. There was no way to water the tree, so it tended to dry out very rapidly, becoming a potential fire hazard. The tree was usually discarded immediately after the Orthodox New Year, January 14th.
Our Christmas tree always stood along the north wall of the living room. Trimming the tree was truly a family affair. While Ma was initially responsible for positioning and securing the lights, this duty was taken over by the children in later years. Once the lights were all in place, two strands of well-worn, commercial garland were placed on the tree running from top to bottom. One strand circled the tree in a clockwise direction while the other strand was positioned in a counter-clockwise direction.
Ma again took charge as she carefully attached a dozen or more very fragile colorful Christmas tree ornaments. These same ornaments had decorated the tree year after year as long as any of us could remember. Once the ornaments were in place, tree trimming again became a total family affair. Fine strips of silver foil tinsel were carefully draped over the tree branches, giving the tree an appearance of being covered with icicles. In fact, we always referred to the tinsel as “icicles”.
Although applying the tinsel was a time-consuming procedure, removing and salving it when the tree came down was far more tedious and frustrating. Each individual strand was carefully removed, smoothed out, and replaced in the original commercial container to be used and reused for several more years. Only broken strands, less than three or four inches in length, could be honorably retired from service.
Tato’s Christmas religious fervor was best demonstrated on at least two occasions when he transformed the entire main floor of our home, except for the kitchen, into a manger covered with several inches of hay. All of this was done in spite of the presence of the wood-burning kitchen stove and our coal-burning furnace.
Christmas in our home was truly a religious happening embellished with a variety of homemade foods. Christmas Eve supper (Sviatey Vecher) was the highlight of the holiday season. On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, we brought hay in from the barn and put it on the table under the tablecloth to signify the hay in the manger on that first Christmas Eve.
After lighting the single candle, which signified the Star of Bethlehem and Christ as The Light of the World, the family stood and recited in Church Slavonic “The Lord’s Prayer” (Oche Nash). The twelve dishes of the traditional Christmas Eve supper, which are supposed to be eaten in sequence from bitter to sweet, represent the twelve apostles. The foods include cabbage soup (kapusta), garlic, herring, potatoes, beans, and mushrooms. We also had rice, cooked prunes, bread with honey drizzled over it, whole yellow peas, and perohi (pierogi) with prune, sauerkraut or potato filling. Of course, we also had our bottle of pop. There were no meat, milk, or cheese dishes.
During the Great Depression, family income was meager at best, and seasonal commercialism was virtually nonexistent. Christmas was the season for food and drink. Except for fruits such as apples and oranges, all the food was prepared from basic ingredients.
Although Tato was not a drinking man, he did appreciate an occasional glass of beer. At Christmas and Easter he would reward himself with a small, wooden, six-gallon keg of beer. Because the beer was under pressure, more often than not tapping the keg resulted in a shower of beer, which reached as high as the ceiling at times.
For the children, two cases of pop were ordered from the local bottling company. The locally made pop included such flavors as lime, orange, strawberry, and cream soda. There was no Coke or Pepsi to drink in those days. The pop usually disappeared after the first day because most of us hid our allotment to be enjoyed at a later date. Hard liquor (moonshine) was used sparingly, only when some of the old timers or the church carolers came over to extend season’s greetings.
Christmas morning was the only time during the entire winter when, after getting out of bed, we did not head directly to the warm kitchen, Tato, if he wasn’t working, or Ma would be there to greet us, “Christos Razhdaetsia” (Christ Is Born) to which we would reply “Slaviti Yeho” (Adore Him). The tree lights were always turned on by the time we got there. Most of the articles under the tree were not wrapped. After all, colorful wrapping cost money and anyway, would wrapping have really enhanced the appearance of winter underwear, long-sleeve shirts, or knit mittens? There were never any of the Montgomery Ward or Sears Roebuck merchandise we had been dreaming about for weeks before Christmas. There was the pair of skates one year and a pair of skis a few years later. Always, there was a hand-written letter from Santa Claus pleading hardship to justify the fact that there were no toys under the tree.
After breakfast, it was time to go to church. The service, which included the singing of several carols, was more festive than usual and always lasted more than two hours, during which time we stood or kneeled on the cold hardwood floor. The adults always stood near the walls so they could lean when tired, but the younger folks were relegated to the center of the church.
Christmas afternoon was the day the priest and church carolers visited all the homes of the parish families. The priest conferred a blessing on the home and the family while the carolers sang a series of traditional, centuries-old Christmas carols.
