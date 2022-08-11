CHISHOLM – Chisholm voters will likely be voting on two referendum items this fall related to the future of their school district.
On Monday the school board took a necessary step in order to meet timelines for a referendum by adopting a resolution determining the necessity of renewing the expiring referendum revenue authorization of the school district.
The strategic planning process started in Feb. 2021. A community task force was formed and together with school officials gathered public input, coming up with a final proposal in June.
If the bond referendum is approved by voters, the district plans to borrow $32 million to close both the Chisholm Elementary and the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and add a new elementary to the existing high school building, following the recommendation of the task force that was adopted by the school board.
"I am pleased that the school board unanimously supports the Task Force recommended 3A project,” Norman said via email on Tuesday. “This past week was the Chisholm All Class Reunion and it was great to see such a supportive community where the school district is at its roots."
Norman said the district will continue its efforts to communicate with the public on the school district’s needs.
Now that the resolution has passed the next step is for the district to submit all of its information to the Minnesota Department of Education for a Review and Comment period and plan approval, Norman said.
In the event MDE gives a favorable review, the district would need 50 percent of the voters to pass a building bond referendum. If the MDE gives an unfavorable review because a project doesn’t meet its guidelines, it can still go to the voters but would require 60 percent of the voters to approve, according to information provided from a presenter at one of the district’s public information meetings on the subject. They noted that MDE can also give a negative review, which would mean the plan doesn’t fit, and is a strain on the district's operating budget, and cannot go out for a vote.
The School District’s current operating referendum is set to expire in 2024, with the last year of the authority being the 2023-2024 school year. It provides $251.38 per pupil unit, or about $200,000 per year to the school district. Of that amount, approximately $78,000 comes from taxpayers in the form of the local levy, and the remainder comes from the state, according to Michael Hoheisel from R.W. Baird, the district’s financial consultant.
For the owner of a $100,000 home, the estimated tax impact of the building bond referendum would be $306 per year, according to figures provided by the district. The operating levy would remain at current levels and would be renewed if passed.
Key facility needs for the Vaughan-Steffensrud are estimated at $7 million in deferred maintenance include: ventilation and temperature control issues, lack of dehumidification, gym doubles as a cafeteria, undersized kitchen and storage areas, basement flooding, flooring needs replacement, and lack of developed field space.
At the Chisholm Elementary there is an estimated $18 million in deferred maintenance, including: More secure entrance, kitchen/cafeteria also serve the high school, parent pick-up/drop off on city street, students must cross the street to access playground, limited ventilation systems and lack of dehumidification, and plumbing systems and building envelope needs upgrades.
The high school has an estimated $17.5 million in deferred maintenance, including: no dedicated kitchen/cafeteria, no adjacent field space for athletics, activities and physical education, swimming pool is too small for competitions, needed improvements to plumbing systems, building envelope, boiler system, temperature control and floor/windows in classrooms.
The district has more deferred maintenance needs than long term facilities maintenance revenue funds available, according to the flier. The district receives $300,000 annually of long term facility maintenance and $200,000 is committed to the current bonded facilities projects.
“This leaves only about $100,000 per year until 2039,” it states. “The district has already spent more than $100,000 on emergency repairs alone in the past year.”
Early this year the district formed a community task force, and held a series of three informational meetings to gather input from the public on the district’s options moving forward.
The Chisholm School District operating levy is set to expire in 2024, and without a replacement of the levy, the district would lose about $200,000 per year in funding, which would lead to a reduction of programs and services for the district, according to the flier.
More information on the school district’s referendum proposal is available at https://www.cpsreferendum.org/
