CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Chisholm, is once again offering a program designed to stretch consumers’ dollars while encouraging people to shop local.
Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said the promotion, introduced in 2020, has been successful and puts $10,500 into local businesses.
The program was recently approved by the city council for a return this year.
By purchasing a $25 Chisholm Cash certificate, consumers receive a $10 Chisholm Cash certificate at no charge. There is a maximum of two offers per customer.
“I think it’s a great way to keep local spending in Chisholm,” said Bill Butkovich, the owner of Bark Design, a print and design studio, located on Lake Street in Chisholm.
Butkovich said although the business model at Bark Design has changed to more of a custom design business and won’t benefit from the program as a retailer, he plans to take part in buying Chisholm Cash certificates for his personal use.
Down the block, Alida Casey, a pharmacist and co-owner of Casey Drug—a family-owned business dating back more than 100 years, said the Chisholm Cash was well received and provided people with a fun reason to shop local.
“I think a lot of people used them for gifts,” Casey said, adding that she noticed the program brought in some new customers.
Chisholm Cash certificates went on sale on Nov. 1 and are available until sold out. They are redeemable at most locally owned businesses in town, and aren’t exclusive to Chamber members. Certificates purchased this year expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
For more information on the Chisholm Cash promotion, you can contact the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce at 218-254-7930, or visit chisholmchamber.com.
