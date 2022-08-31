Benefit for United Way’s Veterans program set for Redhead

A Renegade Trail Run 5K participant is shown during last year's event at Chisholm's Redhead Mountain Bike Park. The fundraiser for local veterans will be held for a second year on Sept. 10.

 Photo submitted

CHISHOLM — Runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and ability levels will have the chance to challenge themselves and to catch their breath for a good cause, all while taking in breathtaking views.

The Renegade Trail Run 5K is back for a second year, continuing the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s tradition of raising money for veterans via an active, physical event.

