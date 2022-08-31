CHISHOLM — Runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and ability levels will have the chance to challenge themselves and to catch their breath for a good cause, all while taking in breathtaking views.
The Renegade Trail Run 5K is back for a second year, continuing the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s tradition of raising money for veterans via an active, physical event.
Proceeds of the Renegade Trail Run, set for Sept. 10, will benefit the UWNEMN’s United for Veterans program that assists area veterans, connecting them with resources, providing crisis assistance, and hosting gatherings for veterans and their families.
The 5K (a little more than 3 miles) will traverse the rugged, hilly, red-dirt terrain of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park trails, which encircle the reclaimed iron or mine pit near the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The scenery is “absolutely breathtaking,” said Elizabeth Kelly, UWNEMN resource development and events director. “It’s a beautiful course,” which is well-groomed, she said. Participants from the rim trail “will have a picturesque view of the turquoise pit water.”
The Redhead MTB Park trails are ideal not only for mountain bikers, but for hikers, as well, Kelly added.
The run will be chip timed, with both competitive and non-competitive waves throughout the morning. The last wave, starting at 10 a.m., is specifically for those who want to walk/hike and is stroller-friendly.
Registration, open at unitedwaynemn.com, covers the costs of the trail run, an event T-shirt, and one free beer for those ages 21 and older or a complementary root beer.
Today is the last day to register at reduced prices of $35 for adults and $20 for youth. The cost will then increase through Sept. 8 by $5 for both registrations. Day-of registration is $45 for adults; $30 for youth.
Last year’s inaugural event included a 25K run, but it was canceled this year due to low participation.
The 5K, however, brought in 150 competitions last summer, and close to 120 have already registered, Kelly said.
“We are fortunate to have this back,” she said of the trail run, sponsored by Fairview and other local businesses and organizations. “It should be a fun morning and afternoon.”
K&J Entertainment, of Chisholm, will provide music. The Forge Social Haus, of Virginia, will offer the opportunity for participants and spectators to give ax throwing a try. And runners/walkers can hang out after the run, enjoying refreshments, ice cream and food truck fare, including from the mobile Later Tater, of Virginia. “There will be a lot of fun giveaways,” as well, Kelly said.
An awards presentation will take place at noon.
The Chisholm Honor Guard will open the race by presenting colors at 8:30 a.m.
Packet pickup/registration will start at 8 a.m. at the Redhead Trailhead. Packets can also be picked up the previous day from 3 to 6 p.m. at the trailhead.
“We have a lot of great volunteers,” Kelly said. Some began clearing the course, which will be flagged, last week.
The Renegade Trail Run “is a great benefit to our United for Veterans,” she added.
The program has provided more than $70,000 since its inception in crisis funding to local veterans, helping to pay “out-of-the-box type of things,” such as uncovered medical and dental bills, vehicle tires, and winter heating costs, said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay.
It hosts an annual retreat for female veterans, and will be starting back up its family retreat — “we anticipate in the spring,” she said.
The program recently helped to bring The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to the Iron Range.
United for Veterans produces a Military Connections Guide, and offers other services and resources to veterans.
At Christmastime, the program provides holiday weekend meal kits, which include not only a holiday dinner, but snacks, breakfast and lunch foods, to homebound veterans who struggle financially.
It runs a Veterans Wellness Passport component, focused on improving physical and mental health and wellbeing for local veterans. Monthly activities are held for veterans and their families, such as kayaking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. A recent event was held at the Hibbing Rifle/Pistol Club range.
Additionally, The UWNEMN, in partnership with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), has a transitional home in Hibbing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
The program relies on donations and fundraisers, such as the Renegade Trail Run 5K.
“We are really excited for it,” Kelly said of the run. It is a chance to experience the beauty of the area and help those who have served at the same time, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.