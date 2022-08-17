MEADOWLANDS — The Central St. Louis County Fair, perhaps the county’s smallest fair, takes place in the tiny town of Meadowlands with a population of less than 600. Despite its small size this “little fair that could” draws over 1,000 people to the festivities during the 3-day event.

“What we lack in barns of livestock and gut-turning rides, we make up for in good ol’ fashioned fun with family and friends,” explained Fair President, Angie Simonson. “We’ve made it a goal to add a new thing or two each year, and our fair is slowly growing, both in things to do and in attendance.”

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments