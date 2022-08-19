Car show, Fuzzy Dice Cruise starts tonight Aug 19, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIRGINIA — The Dream Machines Motor Club will hold its 30th Annual car show and Fuzzy Dice Cruise Night today and Saturday in Virginia.The Fuzzy Dice Cruise Night runs from 5-10 p.m. tonight on Chestnut Street.The Summer Celebration Car Show is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All customs, classics, street rods, motorcycles and special interest are welcome.Free participant registration.The event also includes the Iron Range Betties pin-up contest at 11 a.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cruise Dice Sport Special Interest Contest Pin-up Motorcycle Night Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Head-on crash kills rural Eveleth woman Georgia Hyduke Senator David J. Tomassoni Sammy’s voted ‘Best Pizza in Minnesota’ Virginia man, 40, charged in woman’s death Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
