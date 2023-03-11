COLERAINE FINNISH BAND PHOTO CAPTION

In the early years of the 20th Century, Coleraine, Minnesota, supported a Finnish band. These band members look rather fine in matching uniforms. If only we could hear them play! There were many musicians of Finnish heritage across the Iron Range in those years, playing in bands, orchestras, and singing in choirs. Many of their descendants probably still do today.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF PINTEREST

As a year rolls along, many people have special days that mark significant events within the year. For some, the year “begins” with the first day of school. For others, the opening of fishing season or hunting season is the best day of the year. A very important day for farmers is the first day the tractor can get out into the field, and that day is carefully marked on the calendar for future reference. Seeing the first robin or red-wing blackbird or, a few months later, the first tree to “turn” are events that signify the passing of the year.

I am sure that readers can think of their own “red letter days.”

