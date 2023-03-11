As a year rolls along, many people have special days that mark significant events within the year. For some, the year “begins” with the first day of school. For others, the opening of fishing season or hunting season is the best day of the year. A very important day for farmers is the first day the tractor can get out into the field, and that day is carefully marked on the calendar for future reference. Seeing the first robin or red-wing blackbird or, a few months later, the first tree to “turn” are events that signify the passing of the year.
I am sure that readers can think of their own “red letter days.”
So, although there are the standard calendars, each of us carries in our head another more personal calendar of specific days that hold meaning and memories.
The following article is about a special calendar. One of the largest ethnic groups to settle in northern Minnesota was the Finnish people. Even if a reader isn’t Finnish, I hope that this story is interesting and enlightening.
This article was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on January 7, 1976 and written by Editor Bert Ackerson.
Leino Huikkala brought over for my perusal a Finnish-American calendar for 1976. I found it most interesting.
First thing I noticed was that the calendar starts its weeks with Monday as the first day of the week and ends with Sunday, whereas the American calendar begins with Sunday and ends with Saturday.
Important historical dates from both the American and Finnish standpoints are specially noted on this particular calendar. One example is January 30, 1882, noted as the birthday of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
I also liked seeing the names of the twelve months and what they stand for in Finnish.
January is Tammikuu (oak moon; possibly from the weather being biting cold, or “hard as oak”). February is Helmikuu (pearl snow moon; the heavy snow gleams like pearls). March is Maaliskuu (“mahla” is sap and sap rises at this time, so the sap moon). April is Huhtikuu (“huhta” is a burned place, a clearing in the woods). May is Toukokuu (sowing moon). June is Kesakuu (summer moon). July is Heinakuu (hay moon). August is Elokuu (harvest moon). September is Syyskuu (autumn moon). October is Lokakuu (dirt of slush moon). November is Marraskuu (dead moon; month of the dead haunt). December is Joulukuu (Christmas moon).
Just to keep in the swing of things, days of the week are as follows: Monday is Maanantai. Tuesday is Tiistai. Wednesday is Keskiviikko. Thursday is Torstai. Friday is Perjantai. Saturday is Lauantai, and Sunday is Sunnuntai.
The calendar reveals January 13 is the day the Christmas tree is taken out of the house and it is also trick or treat day when children dress up as witches and play tricks.
On February 8, 1808, Russian troops marched into Helsinki. February 10, 1947, Finland signed a treaty with the Allies. On February 15, 1899, Russian Czar Nicholas II suppressed liberties in Finland. February 25, 1913, the American federal income tax was introduced. February 28 is Kalevala Day, commemorating the day when that Finnish national epic was completed in 1835. Celebrations on this day are similar to those on Runeberg Day, February 5, which commemorates the birth of the Finnish national poet Johan L. Runeberg, born in 1804. School is let out and special events take place at his statue in Helsinki where torches are lit and the statue is decorated with flowers.
In Leap Years, the calendar reminds us that on February 29 “If a man says no to a woman’s proposal for marriage on this day, he must buy her material for a dress.”
Given prominence on the page of the March calendar is the proclamation made in 1975 by Wendell Anderson, then governor of Minnesota. He noted March 16 as St. Urho’s Day. A sketch of St. Urho is included on the page. The illustration was drawn by Rita Seppala of Menahga, Minnesota.
Elias Lonnrot, who compiled the Finnish national epic, the Kalevala, was born on April 8, 1802. The first U.S.—Finnish newspaper “Amerikan Suomalainen Lehti” was founded on April 14, 1876.
Finnish Army Day is June 4. Finnish Flag Day is observed on June 23 and on June 25, 1941, the second Russo-Finnish War began. Traditionally, Juhannus was celebrated on the evening of June 23 with a sauna. Then a dance was held around a kokko (bonfire) burning by a lake. During the day of June 24, homes were decorated with birch branches, much like the palm branches on Palm Sunday. Today Juhannus is celebrated the weekend nearest June 24. On June 26, 1898, the Finnish National Lutheran Church was organized. The first Finns arrived at Delaware on June 29, 1638.
The month of July has many historical facts listed. Of course, America’s Independence Day is celebrated on July 4 and it is noted on the calendar that Independence Hall was erected on land owned by the Finnish-American Swenson family. Also, the calendar reprints the Declaration of Independence and points out that one of the “not so well-known signers of the Declaration of Independence is John Morton, a Finnish-American who cast the deciding vote for independence. His signature is below that of Benjamin Franklin.” It was on July 8, 1864, that Finnish settlers arrived in Red Wing, Minnesota. On July 25, 1919, J. Stahlberg was elected the first President of Finland.
Finnish Pioneer Day is August 21 and it is pointed out in the August calendar that giving salt and bread to someone who has moved into a new house is a Finnish custom.
September 4, 1663, is remembered as when Finns were ordered to leave Sweden and many moved to America. Finland ceded to Russia on September 17, 1809.
It was on October 14, 1920, that Finnish independence was recognized by the Soviet Union.
Finnish All-Saints Day is November 4. The first consumers co-op was organized in Menagha, Minnesota, on November 5, 1903. The Soviet Union invaded Finland on November 30, 1939.
December 6, 1917, is the day Finland declared independence from the Russian Empire after the Bolsheviks took power in November 1917. It is reported on the December calendar that “It is an internationally recognized fact that Santa Claus lives on Mt. Korvatunturi, Finland.” On December 24, the Christmas tree is brought into the house and decorated. Later, there is an afternoon trip to the cemetery to burn candles on the graves. In the evening, there is a big dinner of kinkku (ham), puuro (rice pudding), and a rutabaga hot dish. After dinner, Santa arrives to hand out gifts. December 25 is a day for the family to go together to church and then then go home to enjoy food left from the night before and sweets. On December 26, the family will visit neighbors and relatives.
Lutefisk is not the Christmas Eve tradition in Finland that it is in other Scandinavian countries.
After studying the Finnish-American calendar, it reminded me about research done by Donald W. Larmouth, instructor in English at the University of Minnesota—Duluth. He wrote an article titled “Finnish Surname Changes in Northern Minnesota” which was recently published in the American Speech magazine.
It was quite common years ago for immigrants to change their surname or the spelling of their name to make it easier for people not from their country to pronounce it. An example is when an immigrant from Poland realized that last names ending in “ewski” were not common in their new neighborhood in America, so those letters might get cut off.
Larmouth points out that many Finnish names described a place, such as a family’s homestead. In the name Peramaki, “pera” means “distance” and “maki” means “hill.” Because of encountering pressure to simplify their names in America, Peramaki became Maki and Korpijarvi (“korpi” meaning “swamp” and “jarvi” meaning “lake”) in some cases became Korpi while in other cases Jarvi was the new name.
Other Finnish names have what Larmouth calls derivational endings such as “la” or “en,” both of which can mean “place of.” By dropping the ending, Knuutila thus Knuuti and Saarinen became Saari.
While less common in Minnesota, some Finnish immigrants merely translated their names into English, according to Larmouth. Thus, Niemi became Point and Maki became Hill. Others changed to names which were similar in sound or easier to spell. For instance, Hannula became Hanson, Mattila became Mattson, and Kyro became Johnson.
Larmouth notes, too, that the pressures of the English spelling system caused many “phonological” changes in Finnish surnames. For example, “j” always corresponds to “y” in Finnish (as in Jarvi), but now is pronounced as a “j”. However, he writes that about half of the Finnish people he talked with in Minnesota had not changed their surnames at all, nor had their forbears. Possibly this is because the Minnesota Finnish immigrants, arriving later in the 1800s, found more of their countrymen here and so didn’t feel as pressured to Americanize their names.
Learning a little bit about the nationalities which came to live on the Iron Range is an important way for every one of us appreciate our friends and neighbors.
