BUHL — New welcome signs and banners were recently added to the landscape in Buhl.
The welcome signs were created by Bark Design, of Chisholm with input and direction from a committee headed up by Buhl City Councilors Carol Pastore and John Markas.
The signs were funded by the Buhl Economic Development Authority (BEDA), and the banners were funded by donations from local businesses and citizens, according to city officials.
The original welcome signs were painted by artist Joe Pocrnich of Buhl, who also taught art in Nashwauk, where he inspired many young people.
Patty Phillips, Pocrnich’s daughter, said her father, known affectionately as “Mr. P. '' by many of his former students, painted the original signs in about 1985. Phillips said the project was a “labor of love” for her father, who died at 72 in 1996.
In 2000 or so, someone else touched up the signs, Phillips said.
Bill Butkovich, an artist and the owner of Bark Design in Chisholm consulted with the committee before creating a design for the replacement project.
Pastore recalled having the town’s iconic water tower, with its lettering declaring “Buhl Finest Water in America”remaining as a part of the new welcome signage, as a must for the committee.
“When he designed the signs it was a must and it has always stayed — it’s always included the water tank,” Pastore said.
Butkovich shared how he came up with the design for the new entrance signs while capturing elements of the original by Pocrnich.
Butkovich said he’s received positive feedback on the new design, which along with following Pocrnich’s style includes an orange and yellow sunrise, sunset look to it which complements the blue background.
“The premise is the same, the difference is I used photography as opposed to traditional paint methods that he (Pocrnich) used, so it was digitally created by taking photos of the water tower and surrounding areas,” Butkovich said. “The same method was used for the banners.”
Pastore said the banners were a “community effort” and credited committee member Carole Cvar for her input on the project. Some of the new banners can be seen on Memorial Drive and on the main street, and additional banners are awaiting brackets and are to be hung along Pennsylvania Drive.
Pocrnich and his family had a passion for Buhl that dates back to the 1900s, according to Phillips.
Anton, known as “Tony” Pocrnich, Joe’s father, immigrated from Croatia in 1910 and three years later sent for his wife, Marija “Mary” and the couple’s two oldest daughters, who arrived at Ellis Island, New York in 1913. From there they took a train to Virginia, Minn. and moved to a mining camp 18 miles west of Virginia.
“Then in 1916 they decided to buy a piece of land in Buhl,” Phillips said. “They built the house and raised their family.”
Three of Tony and Mary’s children died in their childhood years. Joe, the first boy, was born in 1924 and had seven older sisters. The couple went on to have one more boy after Joe, Phillips said.
Joe Pocrnich graduated from Martin Hughes High School in 1942.
“In those years Buhl won state in basketball,” Phillips recalled.
Then in 1943 Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 42nd Rainbow Division, fighting on the front lines in Europe.
“He did most of his fighting in France,” Phillips said.
Then in 1945 Joe was burned while in Nuremberg, Germany and was taken back to France, where he spent time in the hospital, according to Phillips.
Sometime in 1945-1946 Joe returned to the United States and that’s when he followed his passion for art.
“When my dad got back from the war and hospital, he could have gone to college, under the G.I. Bill, but instead he went to the Minneapolis Institute of Art and a sign painting school in Illinois,” Phillips said.
Phillips said her father also had musical talent and could play the harmonica and piano by ear.
“He never had a lesson,” Phillips said.
Tony also inherited artistic talent and had worked on Peanuts with its creator Charles Schultz, she said.
After completing his schooling, Joe married the love of his life, Lucy Mrkonich in 1947.The two had met at a Croatian picnic. The couple had two children, Phillips who graduated from Buhl in 1968 and retired from her career in education (teacher, principal and superintendent) in 2015, and her brother, Mark Pocrnich, who graduated from Buhl in 1969 and is a dentist in Cambridge, Minn.
Joe and Lucy settled in at a house on Woodbridge Avenue in Buhl, across from the home his father built.
Throughout the years about a half dozen of his siblings also returned to the small mining town.
Phillips recalled their family had a strong presence on Woodbridge Avenue.
“So we had this whole clan living in Buhl,” she said.
Joe went on to pursue a variety of jobs and had worked in the mines as a painter and also did a lot of sign lettering, according to Phillips. She said he would paint the menu signs outside The Stand restaurant, among other things.
Joe decided to go back to school in the late 60s, and took some preliminary coursework at Hibbing Community College and then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he graduated in 1969 with a teaching degree in art, according to Phillips.
Joe was hired at the Nashwauk School District, which later combined to be the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District, teaching art at all grade levels, retiring after 17 years in 1986.
“He loved kids and becoming a teacher was a turning point in his life; and he found his purpose — the kids loved him,” Phillips said.
In his retirement years Phillips said her dad enjoyed reading and would read stacks of books that she would deliver to him from local libraries.
“He had a great sense of humor and was very charismatic,” Phillips recalled, adding that her dad was also very smart, and was nearly impossible to beat at the game of Trivia Pursuit.
Since his passing Phillips said she’s heard from her dad’s former students about the impact he made in their lives, including from some who’ve gone on to careers in art.
Others have approached her with portraits her dad drew, and noted how “spot on” they were.
The entrance signs to Buhl also carry on Joe Pocrnich’s legacy. Phillips said she and her family agree with sentiment from an online post.
“They honored his style — it’s awesome,” it read.
Buhl carries a special place in Phillips’ heart — a sentiment that’s reflected in the words of the entrance sign centered under the town’s name that she hopes will entice people to stop in Buhl, “Abundant water, land & good people.”
