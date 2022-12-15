BUHL—The Buhl Curling Club and Buhl High School All Class Reunion Committee are teaming up for a burger bash and raffle night.
The event is from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Buhl Curling Club and includes a cake in commemoration of the curling club centennial anniversary, singing, and music by Jimmy’s Juke Box.
Denise Kealy, Buhl Curling Club Treasurer and member of the “Buhl Bull Dog All Class Reunion” said proceeds from the burger bash help support the curling club, and the raffle portion of the event is to raise money to cover the cost of events being planned for the reunion set for June 29, 30 and July 1, 2023.
Preliminary plans for the reunion include music, fireworks, car show, comedy show, pie social at the senior center with accordion music, and a golf tournament, and food vendors, according to Kealy.
The Buhl Parks and Recreation Department is planning games at the park following the parade. The event is a community festival that is open to alumni and the public from Buhl and beyond.
“The more money we raise, the more events we can offer,” Kealy said.
There are no invitations being sent out for the reunion, and it’s up to the respective graduating classes if they want to plan get togethers for their class.
In a May 8 article included in the Years of Yore section of the Mesabi Tribune, historian Mary Palcich Keyes mentions the Buhl Curling Club as part two of a series entitled “Some stories from Buhl-Part Two.” Keyes credited a December 1956 edition of the Missabe Iron Ranger Magazine, published by the Iron Range Railway for their employees as a source for the article.
“The Buhl Curling Club, with its more than 75 adult members, carries on an active schedule of events during the winter season,” the article states. “This busy club’s season culminates in the awarding of the First National Bank trophy to the championship rink. The club was initiated in 1923, and during its enthusiastic existence has been instrumental in promoting curling among adults and young people.”
Kealy said the 1923 reference in the article inspired the club of about 35 members to commemorate its 100th year.
The Buhl Curling Club hosts two bonspiels per year, according to Kealy.
On the first weekend of February the Hideaway Bar hosts a bonspiel, she said.
In March 2023, the Buhl Curling Club is again hosting its Blarney bonspiel—an event that traditionally takes place the third weekend of March, close to St. Patrick’s Day, Kealy noted.
A Facebook page has been set up for the Buhl Bulldog All Class Reunion with more information.
