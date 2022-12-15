BUHL—The Buhl Curling Club and Buhl High School All Class Reunion Committee are teaming up for a burger bash and raffle night.

The event is from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Buhl Curling Club and includes a cake in commemoration of the curling club centennial anniversary, singing, and music by Jimmy’s Juke Box.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments