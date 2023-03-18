This winter of 2022-2023 has been a one with plenty of snow. Most people who live for any length of time in Minnesota have a stockpile of memories about particular winters that they will tell you were the snowiest, the coldest, the easiest, the longest, or just “the worst!”

The wonderful magazine “Ore, Iron and Men” was published monthly from 1950 to 1963 for employees and their families of the Oliver Iron Mining Division of the United States Steel Corporation. The magazines provide insight into how iron ore mining was done during those years, but also contained in those pages are terrific stories about family life, awards received, and leisure activities.

