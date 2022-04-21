GILBERT — Nearly a decade ago the Gilbert Public Library's former director Nicole Miller heard about a program to loan prom dresses and decided that it would be a nice addition to the library, "encouraging young women to come and borrow a beautiful dress for her enchanted evening," said current library director SuSan Dabbas.
Dresses are borrowed free with the use of a patron's library card.
The program is even more important today with the rising prices of formal dresses. Here is a sampling of gowns offered by David's Bridal — spaghetti strap A-line prom gown $119.95, off-the-shoulder A-line $369.95, sequin with V-neck $219.95 and strapless satin A-line $329.95.
Dabbas said of the loaning of previously worn prom gowns, "Just say that the dresses have made many young women happy."
The event could be a prom, turnabout dance, wedding, party or "just a great evening."
The library receives "donations of semi-formal and formal wear from people in our area," Dabbas said. "Appointments are made so that the young women can come and pick out the dress that catches their eye. The dresses and dressing room is downstairs and we make appointments so that we have someone to cover in the library and one to help with the dresses."
The library has "well over 150 dresses in every color and size. Dresses that were quite expensive when they were bought new." People call the library and ask if the library staff is taking dress donations. "We always answer yes 'if' the dresses are clean and in mint condition. We tell our borrowers that the dresses must be returned in the same condition so we ask that the dresses are washed before being brought back. Yes, the dresses can go into the wash machine on the delicate cycle, hung to dry then fluffed in the dryer on 'air'," Dabbas said.
"We encourage borrowers to make the appointment with plenty of time to choose the perfect gown or not to give themselves the opportunity to find what they want elsewhere." The staff also gives "ample opportunity to use the dress, clean it and return it in a time frame that is convenient."
Dabbas added, "Someone is always borrowing a dress and if we are lucky enough they will send us a picture."
