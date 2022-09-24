You must pay in advance to hold a spot for this class. (Limited space)
Clara, Elizabeth, Kalen, and Vicki
Date: October 1st
Time: 1 - 3pm Central
Stained Glass Studio location: 1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing
Cost: $10.00
All supplies are included!
Borealis will provide pre-cut glass for one of either project a bat or ghost with a pumpkin. Students will be learning the basics on how to score, break glass, grind, foiling, soldering, adding patina, and waxing stained glass.
Long pants and close toe shoes are required for this class.
The stained-glass studio has sharp glass, soldering irons and other equipment that can cause injury to a small child. We may require a child to be accompanied by an adult. We will not have the volunteers for every student that would require constant help.
—
Acrylic Pour with Clara
Acrylic Art Pour is back with instructor Clara Metzer
Date: October 6, 2022
Time: 6pm – 8pm Central.
Create a relaxing piece of artwork of your choice of colors. This is when your artistic characteristics can flow and so does the paint.
Cost: $25 members $35 non-members
All supplies included.
Stop in, call or text to register 218-263-8482.
—
Watercolor Creations with Terry Maciej
Date: October 25, 26, 27 2022
Time: 6:30 PM – 9 PM
This is a 3-day class...
You will begin this “ADVENTURE” in watercolor with some simple lessons in creativity. Using wash techniques, the students will make or create something from nothing and by studying the wash you form ideas and possibilities. As you move on you will touch on the various brushes, strokes and brush control used to depict a certain subject or effect. Any questions that arise we will address each of these as a lesson for all to benefit from. The use of color to create special effects like mood, distance, or a mist effect will also be explored.
Borealis will supply materials. If you prefer a certain kind, please feel free to bring your own.
—
Any questions?
Stop is, find us on Facebook, message us, call or text 218-263-8482
Address: 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing MN 55746
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.