Painting Tuesdays!
TUESDAYS, FEBRUARY 14, 21, 28 2023 AT 10:30 AM—1:30 PM
The month of February we are having painting days on Tuesdays and everyone is welcome to join in on the fun! Bring in what you are working on, start something new or just come and visit to see what it is all about.
If you do not have any painting supplies, we have everything you need to get started or participate. There is no registration for these events.
Cost: Come and enjoy some painting time...
Open House B-2 Location
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 AT 5 PM—8 PM
It is our great pleasure to invite you to our open house in our B-2 location.
This location has our stained glass and wood carving classes. (Soon glass fusing and ceramics). Have you ever wondered, or wanted to put a face with the names of the instructors who teach here? We would be delighted if you could stop by from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday Feb 21st, so you can see demonstrations, we can mingle, and answer any questions. We look forward to seeing you.
Enjoy a cup of coffee, hot chocolate, or cider with a sweet treat!
B-2 building. 1901 E 7th Ave in Hibbing
Alcohol Ink with Clara Metzer
You don’t need to be an artist or have any experience to create your own unique alcohol ink art masterpieces.
Come and explore the mesmerizing and therapeutic nature of alcohol ink. This is the ultimate in FREESTYLE ART.
You will be provided with yupo artist paper. Come play and experiment with the color and flow of this ink. Choose your favorite colors, and learn how to use metallic inks, glitter inks & pearl inks in your own unique designs.
Best of all you’ll be able to let go and let your creativity flow!
Make 2 cards or 1 tile and 1 card.
Date: February 23rd
Time: 5:30—7:30 pm
Cost: $25 for members / $35 for non-members
All supplies included.
Age to Age Watercolor with Kay
Enjoy this adorable watercolor class. They are going to be painting a bird on a branch with leaves. You will learn about watercolor properties and complementary colors.
Come and enjoy the fun of watercolors.
Date: February 25th
Time: 1—3 pm
Cost: $10
All supplies are included!
This activity is made possible by the Hibbing Area Age to Age program.
Intro to Stained Glass Class
Jerry and Clara make the class fun! Step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish.
It can be up to an 8 X 10” glass piece when finished (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces). You will have patterns to choose from. In this 3 day class you will learn how to pick your pattern, colors, cut your glass, grind, foil, solder in a way that is easy and to put safety first! Then know how to clean, polish and patina your glass.
All supplies included.
Dates: March 8, 9, and 15. 5-8 pm
Cost $135 members or $150 non-members.
Must wear long pants and closed toe shoes.
Register online at by buy your ticket now on square, text or call 218-263-8482.
Borealis Art Guild building 2 is our B-2 building. 1901 E 7th Ave in Hibbing
$5.00 Open Studio Stained Glass & Woodcarving
Tuesdays
Stained Glass 4-8PM Into to stained glass is required!
Woodcarving 5-8PM
This is a time to make your own creation and enjoy making stained glass or woodcarving at your own pace. You can take pleasure in using our equipment and bring your own supplies or you may buy from us. We will have an instructor that can help you with any issues that may come up.
We have made it convenient to purchase any of these classes on our Facebook page. Look for our ticket link on each of our classes. Like us on Facebook for all updates of events!
Any questions? Stop is, see us on Facebook, call or text Borealis Art Guild 218-263-8482 * 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing, MN 55746
