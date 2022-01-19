BUHL — The residents of Carefree Living in Buhl got a visit — and more than a few snuggles — Monday from some furry, four-legged guests.
Julie Colbert and Winter Severson, the new director and assistant director of Range Regional Animal Shelter introduced Trinity, a 7 year-old St. Bernard mix and Minmi, a nearly four month old puppy believed to be a mix of Husky and Pit Bull to a handful of residents and staff at the assisted living facility, while sharing information about the shelter.
“I’m glad that they were willing to partner with us — it’s something different,” Jeff McNickle, Buhl’s Carefree Living Enrichment Coordinator said. “I’m thankful they are willing to come out and talk about what they do.”
It didn’t take long before the residents and their fur-bearing guests were getting acquainted.
Colbert said she adopted Trinity, who now weighs about 120 pounds, when he was just a puppy. The gentle giant spent much of his visit laying on the floor, and wagging his tail as residents petted him.
“He’s happy as long as someone is petting him,” one of the residents remarked.
Minmi is from a litter of puppies that were abandoned and brought into the shelter after being found in a tote bin on the side of the road near the golf course.
“They were found right before a snowstorm,” Colbert told residents, who took turns snuggling Minmi, while getting puppy kisses and tail wags in return during the presentation.
Range Regional Animal Rescue was started in 2011 and is located across from Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
“We are a no-kill shelter — we don’t like to put animals down and all unless they are so sick that that a vet can’t care for them, (or) unless they are very, very dangerous,” Colbert said.
Colbert said animals end up at Range Regional Animal Rescue in a variety of ways, including strays that are brought in from the police department, owner surrenders, and transfers from other shelters.The shelter also provides 10-day “bite holds” for the City of Hibbing, caring for animals that are involved in a bite incident during the time it takes to rule out rabies.
In the past three years alone, the shelter found new homes for 186 cats and kittens and 747 dogs and puppies, according to Colbert.
Once a stray is brought into the shelter it is placed on hold for five days, and if no owner is found, the animal can then be put up for adoption. The animals are vaccinated, de-wormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered before being adopted.
The shelter operates a volunteer program, whereby volunteers help with caring for animals, including brushing, cleaning and walking.
“Puppies need cleaning multiple times a day,” Colbert said.
Colbert also touched on new programs the shelter is working on, including an effort to help pet owners keep their pets contained, and a program to help reduce feral cat populations through spaying and neutering.
Range Regional Animal Rescue is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
