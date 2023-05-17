Tim Ferrell

Tim Ferrell

HIBBING - Architectural Resources (ARI) welcomes Tim Ferrell to the team as a highly experienced healthcare adviser with over 23 years of experience in the industry. In his new role, based out of the Hibbing office, Tim will bring his expertise in healthcare leadership, management and facility knowledge to the table.

Tim’s strategic position will involve overseeing client relationships and navigating healthcare-specific building codes, safety regulations, project specifications and equipment integration. With his extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Tim is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and innovative solutions to ARI’s clients.

