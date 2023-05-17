HIBBING - Architectural Resources (ARI) welcomes Tim Ferrell to the team as a highly experienced healthcare adviser with over 23 years of experience in the industry. In his new role, based out of the Hibbing office, Tim will bring his expertise in healthcare leadership, management and facility knowledge to the table.
Tim’s strategic position will involve overseeing client relationships and navigating healthcare-specific building codes, safety regulations, project specifications and equipment integration. With his extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Tim is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and innovative solutions to ARI’s clients.
“We’re thrilled to have Tim join our team at ARI,” said David Jordan, P.E., Principal. “His knowledge and expertise in the healthcare industry will be invaluable in helping us deliver innovative and sustainable design solutions to our clients.”
With Tim’s addition to the team, ARI is well-positioned to continue its commitment to delivering exceptional design services and exceeding clients’ expectations.
Please join us in welcoming Tim to the ARI team! We look forward to the contributions he will make to our firm and the healthcare industry.
ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design and mechanical and electrical engineering to educational, medical, government, commercial and housing clients in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin. Visit www.arimn.com for more information.
