Fargo, N.D. — Area Minnesota students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Students from our area are:

Matthew D. Esler, Business Administration, Aurora

Izaak A. Nosbisch, Mechanical Engineering, Ely

Anna J. Shallman, Human Dev. and Family Science, Ely

Carly George Biotechnology, Gilbert

Lochlan L. Baird, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Hibbing

Maggie Zieske, Human Dev. and Family Science, Hibbing

Steven Posterick, Computer Science, Marble

