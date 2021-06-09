Fargo, N.D. — Area Minnesota students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Students from our area are:
Matthew D. Esler, Business Administration, Aurora
Izaak A. Nosbisch, Mechanical Engineering, Ely
Anna J. Shallman, Human Dev. and Family Science, Ely
Carly George Biotechnology, Gilbert
Lochlan L. Baird, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Hibbing
Maggie Zieske, Human Dev. and Family Science, Hibbing
Steven Posterick, Computer Science, Marble
