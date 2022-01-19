HIBBING — A local non-profit organization is paying tribute to a beloved area radio host and one of its most dedicated supporters while raising funds to help cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.
The 10th annual Angel Fund Rock for An Angel FUNspiel, which this year is entitled, “Rocking the Airwaves: A tribute to Craig Holgate,” is set for Feb. 12, at the Hibbing Curling Club. Registration and “eye openers” begin at 7:30 a.m. with play starting at 8 a.m.
A program is planned for 6 p.m. with prizes awarded for the best costume within the theme of “Rocking the Airwaves.” There will also be raffles, games and contests throughout the day, and music into the evening.
Up to 34, four person teams are guaranteed three, four-ended games throughout the day. All levels of competition are welcome, and curling equipment is available.
Spectators are welcome.
Kari Kilen and Tony Wilson are co-chairing this year’s FUNspiel fundraiser — a signature event for Angel Fund, which returns after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID.
“I’m not a curler, but it’s nice to get out and see people,” Kilen, who serves as Angel Fund Board Secretary said.
“It’s a really good way for experienced curlers and non experienced curlers to get out and try curling and support a really good cause,” said Wilson, an experienced curler, who has participated in Rock for An Angel a handful of times.
Holgate was known to many in the area as the voice of The Morning Show on WTBX and was active in the community and Iron Range region. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer at 50 years old, and continues to serve as an inspiration to others.
“Craig lived life to the fullest and his battle with cancer was an inspiration to many, not only for all he had to go through but for the positive attitude he maintained throughout his battle,” as stated in an obituary published in the Mesabi Tribune after his passing at 57 on Sept. 3, 2021.
In an article published in the Mesabi Tribune this past April, Holgate shared how Angel Fund impacted him personally after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer at 50.
“I had done radio interviews about events they were holding and when cancer hit me, I got a call from them right away saying we have some gas cards for you. It really made an impact on me,” he said. “When you get that diagnosis, usually it comes out of the blue. You don’t know what’s going on, you’re unsure. Then to have someone reach out and say they want to help, that’s a big deal.”
In that same article, Holgate talked about how he took to woodworking as a coping mechanism, while undergoing cancer treatments. At that time he estimated he had produced about 500 items, and had 200 that he was getting ready for a craft fair.
As a way to “give back” Holgate donated a portion of the proceeds from his craft sales to charity. His charities of choice were Angel Fund and The Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund, it states.
Kelly Grinsteinner, a past president and now board member emeritus for Angel Fund, refers to Holgate as “an Honorary Angel” for his advocacy and fundraising efforts for Angel Fund.
“From doing on-air interviews with him during our first two years to his diagnosis, then co-hosting Rock for An Angel to donating funds from his Craig’s Craft gigs, he long had an affinity for Angel Fund and for that we — and our area cancer patients — are lucky and grateful,” Grinsteinner said via email. “Craig was such a valiant fighter who impacted so many lives by sharing his cancer battle. He truly lived his motto of 'enjoy every moment' and taught us all to do the same. We miss him and look forward to honoring him at this year's Rock for An Angel Rocking the Airwaves funspiel on Feb. 12th at the Hibbing Curling Club.”
Kilen also recalled Holgate, who she got to know through his involvement with Angel Fund as a big supporter and proponent of the organization, and his fundraising efforts.
“He will be missed,” she said.
Wilson likewise said he misses Holgate, who he had the honor of curling with.
“I played with Craig before — he was a great ambassador for our club through his job, he’s definitely missed at the curling club,” Wilson said.
Rock for an Angel registrations can be completed online at www.angelfundrange.org//rock-for-an-angel-registration-now-open. More information is also available at www.facebook.com/angelfundrange.
—
Angel Fund provides financial assistance to residents of Northeastern Minnesota diagnosed with cancer who are dealing with treatment.
Examples of help offered include but are not limited to: gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplements, medical supplies, mastectomy supplies, wigs, etc.
In 2021 alone, the organization granted 161 requests, totalling $64,400, according to information found on the organization’s website. Current gifting parameters are up to $400 per request and up to two requests per person, its states.
For more information, you can visit the Angel Fund website at angelfundrange.org.
