Saturday, September 16, 2023, a “bucket list” dream will be coming true for Ken Ricker. A retired math teacher from Hibbing High School, Ricker has long wanted to organize a reunion for retired Hibbing Independent 701 Schools staff like himself. Now, with the help of fellow retirees Jeanne Bymark and Linda Suihkonen, that reunion will take place.

Ken Ricker, a graduate of Nashwauk High School, Hibbing Junior College, and Bemidji State University, taught a variety of math courses at Hibbing High School from 1966 to 1997. After retiring, he kept busy with building additions to the home he and his wife owned at the lake and doing additional woodworking. But as much as he enjoyed his retirement activities, he never forgot all the fine teachers and staff who worked alongside him back in the day. As the years went by, he formed the hope that someday, someone, would organize a reunion for the staff.

