In 1974, these three Hibbing High School administrators took time out of their busy day to pose for the yearbook photographer. From left to right are Mike Richtarich, Dean of Students; Bill Lah, Principal; and Don Drolson, Assistant Principal.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK 1974
The Social Studies Department at Hibbing High School in 1974 gathered for a meeting in the school’s cafeteria. Beginning in the front and going clockwise are Shirley Andreason, David Dale Erickson, George Perpich, Patrick McGauley, Lee Stark, Joan Olson, Al DeLaPoint, Anthony Venziano, Lester Korhonen, Oscar Shock (hidden), Charlie Miller, Joseph Moren, Gerry Hentges, Tom Anzelc, Ray Arnesan.
~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK 1974
Saturday, September 16, 2023, a “bucket list” dream will be coming true for Ken Ricker. A retired math teacher from Hibbing High School, Ricker has long wanted to organize a reunion for retired Hibbing Independent 701 Schools staff like himself. Now, with the help of fellow retirees Jeanne Bymark and Linda Suihkonen, that reunion will take place.
Ken Ricker, a graduate of Nashwauk High School, Hibbing Junior College, and Bemidji State University, taught a variety of math courses at Hibbing High School from 1966 to 1997. After retiring, he kept busy with building additions to the home he and his wife owned at the lake and doing additional woodworking. But as much as he enjoyed his retirement activities, he never forgot all the fine teachers and staff who worked alongside him back in the day. As the years went by, he formed the hope that someday, someone, would organize a reunion for the staff.
For many years, another longtime Hibbing Schools teacher, June Hendrickson, was the driving force behind an annual dinner to honor that school year’s retirees. Hendrickson eventually handed over the responsibilities of that dinner to school librarian Linda Suihkonen. Then COVID happened and the retirement dinner no longer took place.
So, Ricker thought this year would be a good time to celebrate ALL the retirees and invite them back for a casual afternoon of visiting, sharing stories, and enjoying one another’s company once again. With Bymark, retired Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) teacher, and Suihkonen, the planning got underway.
It was decided that an autumn date would work well for the gathering, when summertime family and friends have departed but before snowbirds leave for southern locations.
The reunion will be held in the Hibbing High School cafeteria which is easy to enter with no steps. A light lunch will be served by the school’s food service for $10 per person, payable at the door. Because the food service needs to place orders for the fall’s food requirements months in advance, a registration deadline of May 1, 2023 is requested. However, missing the May 1 deadline should not keep a person from attending the reunion.
Besides visiting and eating, tours of the school will also be available. Some retirees may want to visit a classroom or see the recently restored auditorium.
Staff at ALL Hibbing Schools, including those which are now only exist in fond memories, are included in this reunion. So staffs of the Alice, Brooklyn, Cobb-Cook, Greenhaven, Hibbing High School, Jefferson, Lincoln Junior High and Elementary, North Hibbing Lincoln Junior and High School, and Washington are all invited. The committee believes that the oldest living retiree began teaching in Hibbing District in 1954. There are several other living retirees who began in the District in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
A list of names and addresses for over 200 retirees was compiled and invitations were sent out. But the organizers know that there are some retired administrators, teachers, secretaries, paraprofessionals and others whose names and addresses were not available. Perhaps that person has moved across the country, or perhaps they are still living nearby but their new address never got recorded in the database kept for the annual retirement dinner.
This is where the good readers of the Years of Yore page come in! Help this reunion committee to “capture” history! The committee asks that if a reader knows of a Hibbing Schools retiree, please inquire of that person if he/she has received the mailing.
If they did not, please ask them to contact Ken at 218-885-1528.
