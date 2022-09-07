Angel Fund is spreading its wings.
The Hibbing-based non-profit that provides financial assistance to northeastern Minnesota residents diagnosed with cancer and dealing with treatment, is seeking to expand awareness of its presence and services.
“We want to spread,” Charlene Metzer, an Angel Fund board of directors member said. “We want to get to be known in more communities.”
A new effort in making the Angel Fund better known to potential supporters and those diagnosed with cancer is ahead.
A Saturday, Oct. 1, “Angels on ATVs” fundraiser in Babbitt is the first of its kind for Angel Fund.
It's also the first Angel Fund activity in the Babbitt area.
“It's our inaugural ride,” Kelly Grinsteinner, Angel Fund executive director said. “A couple of our new board members concocted this because they are into ATVing. We're definitely looking forward to offering a new activity in another community in northeastern Minnesota.”
The fundraiser includes games, prizes, food, beverages, and the feature event – an ATV ride on the scenic Prospector Trail.
Non-riders can participate in games at the trailhead.
“It's great for us because nobody in Babbitt knows who we are,” Grinsteinner said. “For us, it's about raising awareness of who we are.”
Angel Fund provides financial support with gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing, nutritional supplements, medical supplies, mastectomy supplies, wigs, and other needs to northeastern Minnesotans dealing with cancer.
Since its inception in 2011, Angel Fund has made more than 1,700 financial gifts totaling more than $518,000.
The ATV fundraiser is open to all terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), Metzer said.
“My idea is that it's an event we can get into different communities each year and the trails each year will be different, so people can ride different trails,” Metzer said. “We have so many nice trails in northeastern Minnesota and I love to ride in the fall. It's gorgeous to have the fall colors.”
The Prospector Trail not only offers a stress-relieving ride through the diverse north woods landscape, but allows ATV and UTV riders to ride in a loop rather than out and back on the same stretch of trail.
“It's a nice trail system and we wanted to hold it on a system that's a loop so people won't face each other coming back,” Metzer said. “We thought this would be a good place to start.”
With thousands of ATV riders in northeastern Minnesota, ATV clubs in many communities, and many relatives and friends of ATVers coping with cancer, Angel Fund board members are hoping for a big turnout of riders.
“We're hoping so,” Metzer said of strong support for the event. “We're hoping we can get the word out and make it work.”
Two weeks before the ATV ride, Angel Fund has another fundraiser on tap.
A Saturday, Sept. 17 “Kickin' Cancer in the Cornhole III,” fundraiser is at Palmers Tavern in Hibbing.
“We have two major fundraising events within two weeks of each other, so we are hustling,” Grinsteinner said. “We're looking for sponsors for both events.”
Last year, 45 two-person teams participated in the cornhole tournament, Grinsteinner said.
“We can take up to 64 teams,” she said. “It's just a great event to get together, have fun with friends, enjoy the camaraderie, and raise funds for northeastern Minnesota cancer patients.”
Team themes and costumes are welcome at the tournament.
You do not have to pay in the tournament to attend the fundraiser.
Angel Fund events over the past two years have held steady, but applications for assistance dipped a bit as some people may not have been seeing doctors as usual, Grinsteinner said.
Pre-registration and further information on “Kickin' Cancer in the Cornhole III,” and “Angels on ATVs” is at angelfundrange.org
Cancer patients can also apply for assistance on the web site.
