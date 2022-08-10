Angel Fund names first Executive Director

HIBBING — Angel Fund is excited to announce that Kelly Grinsteinner has been hired as its first executive director. She is a founding board member, Board Past President and, most recently, was the board’s inaugural Emeritus. She assumed the executive director duties on May 30.

“I am humbled by the board’s trust in my skills, knowledge and experience,” said Grinsteinner. “My drive and passion to fulfill Angel Fund’s mission has grown stronger with each year, each event and each ‘thank you’ from the cancer patients we’ve supported. I very much look forward to working with the board to grow the fund’s impact and increase our name recognition in Northeastern Minnesota.”

