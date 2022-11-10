CHISHOLM—American Legion Post 247 is hosting a Veterans Day tribute to honor all fallen veterans at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
The Post has selected Roger V. Johnson, an Army veteran and lifelong Chisholm resident to give the Veterans Day address.
“It’s an honor for me to do that and I’m glad to do it,” Johnson said.
Brad Castagneri, Post 247 Commander, is the master of ceremonies.
The program includes the Post 247 Color Guard, the traditional placing of the wreath in honor of fallen soldiers, musical selections by the Chisholm High School Band, under the direction of Ryan Freitas and Chisholm High School Choir, under the direction of Ann Marie Lubovich with Dawn Thompson as accompanist.
Roger was born the son of Swedish immigrants, Gust and Hannah Johnson who he said instilled in him the importance of being a good citizen—honest, truthful and patriotic.
“I’m thankful for that heritage,” Johnson said. “They wanted to be well educated, so that’s a plus.”
Johnson said he found the Swedish menu to be bland, and is grateful for the melting pot of the Range and the many ethnic dishes served here as a result.
“You sure like the food when you start to eat it,” he said.
Johnson graduated with the Chisholm High School Class of 1946 and was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951 at the time of the Korean conflict.
“The Korean Conflict went from June of 50 to June of 53 and was never declared a war,” Johnson noted.
Johnson said he was drafted along with a number of guys from the area, and completed basic infantry training at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Due to concerns about a possible Berlin Blockade in 1948, Johnson was sent to Germany instead of Korea.
“The thing never happened but we were the army of occupation,” Johnson said.
While in Germany, Johnson served with the 524 Engineer Tool Progressive Company in Heidelberg.
In 1991 Johnson retired after 43 year career with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Minerals Department in Hibbing. He was the assistant director at the time of his retirement.
Roger and his wife, Gloria have been married for 67 years. Gloria taught at the former Lincoln Elementary School in Chisholm and currently teaches Bible studies at Chisholm Baptist Church.
The couple has three children: Brent Johnson, Wendy Olson and CarolRae Rokala and nine grandchildren.
Roger is turning 94 next month and continues to live an active lifestyle. He volunteers at church and in the community. In addition to Post 247 activities, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Chisholm Beautification Association (CBA) and has played a vital role in the CBA’s ongoing efforts to restore the Bruce Mine Headframe and develop the Bruce Mine Headframe Trailhead near Chisholm’s east entrance.
