CHISHOLM — The Alzheimer’s Association invites Range Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Range Area.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Sue Spalding, CEO Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Range Area will be sponsored by Edward Jones, CVS Pharmacy and St. Luke’s. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will include local walkers sharing why they walk and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at Kiwanis Park in Chisholm to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
