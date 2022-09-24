IRON RANGE — Born in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana, West Africa, Okaidja Afroso began singing a cappella songs as a young boy to pass the long days while working aboard fishing boats.
He has not stopped singing since.
The African musician and dancer — devoted to pursuing global harmony through diverse modes of expression — will bring his talents to the Iron Range for a week of public and private workshops and concerts early next month.
Afroso’s performances blend percussion and dance, and “his music speaks to a spectrum of experiences deeply connected to the traditions of the African Diaspora,” according to the artist’s website.
His Range stay will be his only Minnesota appearances during a regional tour that includes visits to the Dakotas, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.
Afroso’s local stop is hosted by The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, a subsidiary of
the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, in conjunction with Arts Midwest, one of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations.
Since 2003, Arts Midwest World Fest has offered rural Midwest communities once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to learn about the world from musicians inside and outside the United States.
“We are tremendously excited to partner with Arts Midwest to bring Mr. Afroso to the Range,” said Lyric Executive Director Paul Gregersen. “The various workshops and concerts presented as part of World Fest will provide folks of all ages with important arts and culture opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get to experience. The exact mission of the Lyric.”
Festivities will kick off with an opening reception with Afroso at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lyric Center at 510 Chestnut St. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The public is welcome to join Afroso’s group again at the Lyric from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 for a free workshop as part of Downtown Arts Virginia sponsored by ReVive Virginia.
The week will culminate with a full concert at the Minnesota North College — Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. The concert is a “pay what you can” performance, and all proceeds will directly benefit Lyric Center Youth Arts programming.
Afroso will also visit area schools.
He and his band will conduct several private workshops with music students at the Hibbing High School on Oct. 3, and at the Chisholm High School on Oct. 4.
Voice for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) will host a free community workshop with the artists, open to the public, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at 12 W. Lake St. in Chisholm.
Afroso will also partake in private workshops and a concert for the student body of Marquette Catholic School in Virginia on Oct. 5.
On the morning of Oct. 6, Rock Ridge music students will enjoy workshops with the band as well in Virginia.
“This tour gives us the rare opportunity to connect with Midwestern communities,” Afroso said in a press release. “We are delighted to meet with them to promote global cultural awareness through Ghanaian music, dance, stories, live performances, and educational outreach.”
“We’re so excited to finally get to make Okaidja’s World Fest tour happen,” said Torrie Allen, president and CEO of Arts Midwest. “His musicianship will provide such a unique opportunity for our Midwestern community to experience the art of the African Diaspora through his concerts and workshops across our region.”
Afroso comes from a family of traditional storytellers, according to his website.
His uncle was a composer who wrote songs about life in their small fishing village, and his mom was a lead singer in their spiritual church. At age 19, he was accepted as a professional dancer with the prestigious Ghana Dance Ensemble at the University of Ghana’s Institute of African Studies.
Afroso became known for his energetic stage presence and traditional native dances.
The 2022 World Fest artist tours are generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies. World Fest is also made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
“These events have been a long-time coming and countless hours have been invested by Lyric and Arts Midwest staffs to provide these experiences to the Range,” Gregersen said. “We are very fortunate to be the only Minnesota community to host these events.”
