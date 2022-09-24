Visit part of tour devoted to ‘pursuing global harmony’

Okadja Afronso, a musician from Ghana, West Africa, will conduct public and private workshops and concerts on the Iron Range in early October.

 Submitted photo

IRON RANGE — Born in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana, West Africa, Okaidja Afroso began singing a cappella songs as a young boy to pass the long days while working aboard fishing boats.

He has not stopped singing since.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments