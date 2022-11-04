HIBBING—One of the largest craft sales in the region is scheduled for this Saturday.
The Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) craft sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hibbing National Guard Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr. (across from the Lincoln School). Donations for scholarships and grants are being accepted in a basket near the door.
More than 60 tables with vendors from Minnesota and Wisconsin are signed up for the event, where crafts, a variety of gift items and food including baked goods and canned items are available to purchase.
Now in its 20th year, the sale is the primary fundraiser for the Phi Chapter of ADK, allowing it to be able to give thousands of dollars to students and teachers every year, along with donating to altruistic projects in the community. It also serves as a fundraiser for some of the vendors that are non-profit organizations.
“We give about $5,000 per year to scholarships and grants,” Ivy Hanson, a member of Phi Chapter and chair for the craft sale said earlier this week.
Hanson said altruistic projects the chapter voted to give money to Fill the Bus (school supply drive), United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Buddy Backpack program, the Boys and Girls Club and North Homes Mental Health Services.
Phi Chapter chapter currently has 37 members, consisting of retired and active teachers from school districts across the Range. The chapter was started 58 years ago, and currently has three representatives on the ADK state board.
Hanson said the chapter has a variety of crafts that it will be selling at one of the tables during the craft sale. Mary Jean Waters, an ADK member, coordinates the crafts throughout the year and gives “homework” to members, including cross-stitching and sequins to be added to the unique items that they sell, according to Hanson.
“She stores everything, marks it and brings it for the sale,” Hanson said.
Some of the new vendors signed up for this year are Jim Melgeorge, a glass artisan and owner of Pine Grove Gallery in Biwabik, and Bob Sega, from Hibbing, who makes fishing lures.
“We have quite a few new ones, and we’ll have a lot of vendors that people are looking for,” Hanson noted.
Mary Staupe, of Wisconsin, is one of the returning vendors that has signed up for the sale. Wooden signs and pillows are items that people look for at her booth, according to Hanson.
“She’s just very talented and thank goodness she’s willing to come,” Hanson said.
Jennifer Dougherty, a crafter who crochets and also has published two books of crocheted patters is also returning this year. Hanson said Dougherty crochets hats, and is known to have different size hats and crochet pattern books for sale at her table.
Hibbing author Pat McGauley is also signed up for the craft fair and will have his new book for sale.
“He has written about 16 novels and three children’s books,” Hanson said.
ADK International is 75 years old this year and on a national level supports St. Jude’s Hospital and Alzheimer’s research, according to Hanson.
The Phi Chapter of ADK participated in an Alzheimer’s walk last year and raised $1,000, Hanson noted.
The chapter awarded seven grants last year to local teachers. Hanson said teachers apply for the grants and the chapter selects the projects that they feel would benefit the most students.
The chapter recently awarded its first named scholarship, the Barbara Garni Scholarship. Garni’s daughter donated the funds in memory of her mother, who was a member of Phi Chapter and taught math at Hibbing Community College and also taught at Mesabi Range College in Virginia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.