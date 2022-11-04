HIBBING—One of the largest craft sales in the region is scheduled for this Saturday.

The Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) craft sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hibbing National Guard Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr. (across from the Lincoln School). Donations for scholarships and grants are being accepted in a basket near the door.

