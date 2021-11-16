ADK GRANTS

ADK supports the teachers in the area with grants for various supplements and activities that enhance students' learning. Pictured above are some of these wonderful educators that went above and beyond to receive these monies to enrich their teaching experiences.  From left to right are:  Christi Estey, Lynn Wilson, Zak Swart, Loreena Lenzen, and Emily Rudolph.  More outstanding educators receiving grants, but not pictured, include:  Thomas Bittmann, Janessa Kringle, Allison Gans, Steve Potts and Nicole Furey. Alpha Delta Kappa raises funds for these grants through various ways one of which is the ADK Craft Fair held in November. Congratulations to these teachers!

 Photo submitted

