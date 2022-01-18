CHISHOLM — A Virginia woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash at southbound Highway 169 and Ironworld Road in Chisholm, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said. The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
Miranda Joan King, 22, of Virginia was driving a Dodge Caliber southbound on Highway 169, while a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 38-year-old Joseph Craig Schneuer of Hibbing was northbound on Ironworld Road.
The State Patrol report states the Cruze went through the intersection causing the Caliber to swerve, miss the Cruze and hit a Kenworth Straight Truck that was stopped on Ironworld Road.
King was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. King’s passenger, the truck driver (47-year-old Jeremy Michael Brossard of St. Peter, Minn.) and Schneuer were not injured, according to the State Patrol. All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the 1 p.m. crash.
---
MORSE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Ely woman and her passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday after their vehicle left Highway 169 at Wolf Lake Road in Morse Township and struck a tree, a State Patrol incident report said.
A Honda CRV driven by Hannah Elise Jonas of Ely was southbound on Highway 169 when it lost control on a bend in the road before going off the snowy/icy roadway. Jonas and her 22-year-old passenger Lucia Marguerite Chavarria of Ely were both taken to the Ely Hospital. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the accident report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.