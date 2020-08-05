Pre-orders recommended for anyone wanting printed version
As it does every four years, St. Louis County will be publishing a new plat book this fall. For anyone interested in purchasing the traditional printed version of the 2020 St. Louis County Plat Book, pre-orders are recommended to ensure availability. The county will be printing fewer copies this year because demand for the printed version has decreased in recent years as more people have sought online versions.
No advance payment is necessary to pre-order. St. Louis County will set aside a quantity of books for a limited period of time based on pre-orders, and will notify those who have reserved a copy when the printed books are available. The cost for the printed plat books is $30. To pre-order, or for more information and pricing, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/platbooks.
New this year, the 2020 Plat Book will be available from a mobile app for smart phones and tablets. Users will be able to locate their position on the map, draw and measure, record GPS tracks, and more. People will have the option to purchase maps for the entire county, by region, or by individual page.
The printed Plat Book and the mobile app are expected to be available in September.
