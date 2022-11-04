VIRGINIA—The 14th Annual Candlelight Service to honor the memory of children who have died, regardless of age or reason will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6. All are welcome to attend.

Those attending will gather between 6:45—7 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church at 303 South 9th Avenue, Virginia and proceed to the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park as a group at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly.

