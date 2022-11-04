VIRGINIA—The 14th Annual Candlelight Service to honor the memory of children who have died, regardless of age or reason will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6. All are welcome to attend.
Those attending will gather between 6:45—7 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church at 303 South 9th Avenue, Virginia and proceed to the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park as a group at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly.
Following a brief service at the park, the candlelight service will take place inside the Peace United Methodist Church chapel. The chapel will be open for those in attendance not wanting to attend the outside service. The event recognizes and welcomes families of all faiths and cultures.
A special dedication will take place for the memorial tiles placed on the “Wall of Love” this year.
The “Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park,” in Virginia, Minnesota, is part of a national and international network of memorial parks that provide a place of comfort and hope to parents, family members and friends who grieve the loss of a child. There are over one hundred such parks in existence. The initial memorial statue and subsequent memorial parks were inspired by the book “The Christmas Box” by the author Richard Paul Evans.
Please feel free to bring a white flower in memory of your loved one to be placed at the base of the Angel statue. A picture board will be available for you to place a photo of your loved one. The photo will remain until after the service is completed.
The Friends of the Children’s Memorial Park will provide hot drinks andcookies following the service.
For more information, please contact Scott or Cheryl Weappa @ 749-5642.
