GRAND RAPIDS—A resolution to declare Itasca County a Second Amendment (2A) dedicated county was passed unanimously by the Itasca County Board of Commissioners and met by applause from a standing-room only county board room on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In adopting this resolution in support of 2A, the county became the 21st county in the State of Minnesota to explicitly state their position in support of gun rights.

A late addition to the agenda, the add-on request for board action was brought to the table by Commissioner John Johnson (D3). Johnson said some of his constituents approached him regarding the board’s official position on the Second Amendment amid recent proposed gun-control legislation in St. Paul.

