VFW comedian

Comedian Chad Filley will perform at the Gilbert VFW at 7 p.m. Saturday.

 SUBMITTED

GILBERT—Comedian Chad Filley is returning to the Gilbert VFW for Cabin Fever III Comedy Night set for 7 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456.

Admission at the door is $15. Those who bought advance tickets are reminded to bring them to the show. Door prizes will be awarded, and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

