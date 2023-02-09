GILBERT—Comedian Chad Filley is returning to the Gilbert VFW for Cabin Fever III Comedy Night set for 7 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456.
Admission at the door is $15. Those who bought advance tickets are reminded to bring them to the show. Door prizes will be awarded, and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Chad Filley has been entertaining corporate groups as a motivational speaker since the 1990s and as a comedian since 2010. “Whether you’re looking for a comedian, an inspirational message, or a combination… Chad Filley is your man,” one reviewer said.
The auxiliary had the first Cabin Fever show in 2018, and Cabin Fever II was in 2020. Auxiliary member Marianne Nanti said before the 2020 show, “Chad is a real supporter of veterans and is happy to be returning to our VFW.”
Filley says on his website, “My humor includes anecdotes of everyday life, stories about my life and observations I’ve made, such as ‘I recently read that 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce, which really isn’t that bad when you consider the other 50 percent end in death.’”
A reviewer said, “Chad Filley took the Minnesota comedy scene by storm in 2010 when he took a workshop from a working comedian.” Since then, he has appeared in numerous comedy clubs in the Upper Midwest, California, Alaska and Las Vegas, as well as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Most of Chad’s material comes from his everyday life. “With a resume including survival in the trenches of parenthood, matrimony, high school teaching and coaching, and firefighting, he is able to combine these experiences with a humorous spin, helping him turn everyday events into comical stories,” a review on Filley’s performance read.
He graduated from North Dakota State University in 1991 with degrees in mass communications and teaching. Filley taught at Osakis, Minn., and Norman County West at Halstad, Minn., before moving to Cambridge-Isanti School District where he teaches social studies. He lives north of the Twin Cities Metropolitan area with his wife Jane, their children, three dogs and one cat.
