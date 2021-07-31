Happy Birthday to Hibbing! The town of Hibbing was incorporated on August 15, 1893. That’s 128 years ago when it was known as the “Village” of Hibbing. What began as a small settlement of tents and shacks was about to grow into a beautiful well-designed community.
Just 25 years later, having gained fame for its “Great White Way” of a main street brilliantly lit by so many electric streetlights, and the splendor of a Carnegie library, this was a town on the move – literally. Beginning at the end of World War I in 1918, houses, businesses, even a few hotels would be moved a couple of miles south. The ground might be taken for the rich ore, but the town wasn’t going to dry up and blow away. Hibbing just grew older, bigger, and more beautiful.
In 2003, the Hibbing Historical Society, under its Board of Governors then headed by Terry Moore, organized a special way to honor individuals who “through their civic or professional efforts, brought increased recognition to or increased the quality of life in the community of Hibbing.” Thus was born the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.
Individuals may be inducted into the Hall during their lifetimes or posthumously. To be considered for this honor, the person must have been a resident of Hibbing at some point in his or her life. They are honored each summer at Hibbing’s birthday celebration.
Since its inception, 47 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Service and Achievement. Two more people will join this illustrious group this summer. Please read about them elsewhere on this page.
Plaques with each inductee’s photo and a brief synopsis of their service and achievements are on permanent display in the Hibbing Historical Society Museum, located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building.
So come celebrate the birthday. On Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021, on the front lawn of City Hall, the Hibbing City Band will begin playing at 6:30. Cake and punch will be served. At 7:00, a short program will honor the two latest new inductees and those already inducted into the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.
Last year this event was not able to be held due to the pandemic. It’s just wonderful we can return to celebrating in 2021!
In case of rain, the birthday celebration will move to the Memorial Building dining hall.
Happy Birthday, Hibbing. “May you stay Forever Young.”
- - -
Hibbing Historical Society
Hall of Service & Achievement
Past Inductees
2003
Dottie Power
Bus Andy Anderson
Frank Hibbing
Vic Power
J C Taylor
2004
Max Gray
K L Pederson
Anne Marinelli
George Stuntz
2005
Hattie Mosley
Omar Hilligoss
Paul Aubin, Sr.
Rudy Perpich
2006
Don Kozlik
Fran P. Befera
Michael H. Godfrey
Carl M. D’Aquila
2007
Edwin C. Ekstrom
Gene Nicolelli
Val Peterson
James Henry Ryan
2008
Bob Dylan
Robert Kitchen
Jeno F. Paulucci
Senia Saari
2009
Thomas F. Brady
Thomas R. Dougherty
2010
Claude Atkinson
Gladys A. Gandsey
2011
Irene Bedard
Guilio Forti
2012
Donald Peterson
2013
Sylva Nickoloff
Arthur Parks Silliman
2014
John L. Golob, Sr.
Benjamin P. Owens, M.D
2015
Isabel V. Thouin
Willard Whitman
2016
Sam Perrella
Bill Schleppegrell
Norma Schleppegrell
2017
Alex Chisholm
Irma Mattioli McCarthy
2018
Hemming Hautula
Hubert Dear
2019
June Hendrickson
David Oxman
2020
Celebration not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
