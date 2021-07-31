Happy Birthday to Hibbing! The town of Hibbing was incorporated on August 15, 1893. That’s 128 years ago when it was known as the “Village” of Hibbing. What began as a small settlement of tents and shacks was about to grow into a beautiful well-designed community.

Just 25 years later, having gained fame for its “Great White Way” of a main street brilliantly lit by so many electric streetlights, and the splendor of a Carnegie library, this was a town on the move – literally. Beginning at the end of World War I in 1918, houses, businesses, even a few hotels would be moved a couple of miles south. The ground might be taken for the rich ore, but the town wasn’t going to dry up and blow away. Hibbing just grew older, bigger, and more beautiful.

In 2003, the Hibbing Historical Society, under its Board of Governors then headed by Terry Moore, organized a special way to honor individuals who “through their civic or professional efforts, brought increased recognition to or increased the quality of life in the community of Hibbing.” Thus was born the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.

Individuals may be inducted into the Hall during their lifetimes or posthumously. To be considered for this honor, the person must have been a resident of Hibbing at some point in his or her life. They are honored each summer at Hibbing’s birthday celebration.

Since its inception, 47 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Service and Achievement. Two more people will join this illustrious group this summer. Please read about them elsewhere on this page.

Plaques with each inductee’s photo and a brief synopsis of their service and achievements are on permanent display in the Hibbing Historical Society Museum, located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building.

So come celebrate the birthday. On Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021, on the front lawn of City Hall, the Hibbing City Band will begin playing at 6:30. Cake and punch will be served. At 7:00, a short program will honor the two latest new inductees and those already inducted into the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.

Last year this event was not able to be held due to the pandemic. It’s just wonderful we can return to celebrating in 2021!

In case of rain, the birthday celebration will move to the Memorial Building dining hall.

Happy Birthday, Hibbing. “May you stay Forever Young.”

Hibbing Historical Society
Hall of Service & Achievement
Past Inductees

2003

Dottie Power

Bus Andy Anderson

Frank Hibbing

Vic Power

J C Taylor

2004

Max Gray

K L Pederson

Anne Marinelli

George Stuntz

2005

Hattie Mosley

Omar Hilligoss

Paul Aubin, Sr.

Rudy Perpich

2006

Don Kozlik

Fran P. Befera

Michael H. Godfrey

Carl M. D’Aquila

2007

Edwin C. Ekstrom

Gene Nicolelli

Val Peterson

James Henry Ryan

2008

Bob Dylan

Robert Kitchen

Jeno F. Paulucci

Senia Saari

2009

Thomas F. Brady

Thomas R. Dougherty

2010

Claude Atkinson

Gladys A. Gandsey

2011

Irene Bedard

Guilio Forti

2012

Donald Peterson

2013

Sylva Nickoloff

Arthur Parks Silliman

2014

John L. Golob, Sr.

Benjamin P. Owens, M.D

2015

Isabel V. Thouin

Willard Whitman

2016

Sam Perrella

Bill Schleppegrell

Norma Schleppegrell

2017

Alex Chisholm

Irma Mattioli McCarthy

2018

Hemming Hautula

Hubert Dear

2019

June Hendrickson

David Oxman

2020

Celebration not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

