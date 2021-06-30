Michael French and his friend Burton Durbahn watch as Jimmy French drops into the cool water of a pit lake in Buhl Wednesday afternoon. The three boys were cooling off from Wednesday’s temperatures in the upper 80s.
Burton Durbahn lets go of the rope and sails into the water while beating the summer heat Wednesday near the beach in Buhl.
PHOTOS BY MARK SAUER
