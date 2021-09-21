VIRGINIA — Olcott Park will be a colorful place Oct. 3. It will also be a scene of joy, say those organizing a community color run.
After all, it would be rather difficult to keep from being happy while being splashed with bright hues of non-toxic powder while running, jogging or walking through the park on a fall afternoon.
While the inaugural Marquette Catholic School Color Run will support and celebrate Catholic education on the Iron Range — “a culture of joy grounded in a life of faith” — the event “is a way for us to bring the life of joy into our community at a broader level,” said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of the adjacent Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
At least eight color stations will be set up along the 5K course during the color run, which begins at 3 p.m. at the Bob Baldrica bandstand gazebo. There will also be a 1K course for younger participants.
“Everyone and anyone on the Iron Range is welcome to join us for this incredible day of joy,” Moravitz said. “I can guarantee that there will be great laughter and joy in the park that day.”
Entry fee is $20, and participants can register on Marquette’s website, www.marquettecatholicschool.com. Day-of registration is at 2 p.m. Those who register by Friday will receive a free T-shirt. Participants will each get a swag bag that includes a color packet for a big “color explosion” to be held later in the afternoon.
There will be music, food trucks, yard games, and a backdrop for taking photos at the park from 2 to 6 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Marquette typically holds a fundraising walk-a-thon each fall, but this year “we wanted a more high-energy, bigger event,” especially since the school has a number of new families, said coordinator Amy Fox, the school’s new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher.
The school, which draws students from across the Range, added an eighth grade this year and has about 50 new families.
Local businesses are sponsoring each color station, others are “trail sponsors.”
The goal is to raise $50,000, Fox said.
Families are seeking donations by setting up online fundraising pages or contacting friends and family. Anyone is welcome to create a page of their own, Fox noted. The top fund-raising families or individuals will be recognized.
If the goal is met, students will receive a glow party. If $75,000 is collected, the school will hold a tie dye party.
Students “are all excited” for the color run, Fox said, including her own three children, who attend Marquette.
So far, 800 pounds of the colored cornstarch packets have been ordered, she added.
“This is intended to be a multiple-generational event,” Moravitz said. “People of all ages can come and taste the joy and unity of the Marquette school family of students, alumni, supporters and families.” The priest said he’d like to see 500 participants.
“Marquette school has been here for over 100 years,” he added. “We are blessed to have this school and everyone who gave so much in years past. It's time to set the foundation for the next 100 years and our turn to rally for Catholic education in a time that there is a great need for it.”
Moravitz said one of the saints of the church who is often discussed in the classrooms at Marquette is St. John Bosco — “a man of great joy, vision and trust in the Lord. He once said, ‘Run, jump, shout, but do not sin. Enjoy yourself as much as you like, if only you keep from sin.’ This is what we want to teach our students — to live life to the fullest, have fun, live in freedom and joy, but avoid sin.”
The color run “is a way for us to do just that,” Moravitz added. “To enjoy life, to experience the joy of faith that comes from a relationship with the Lord and the Christian community.”
In general — and specifically with the color run, he said, “our school desires to bring hope and joy to as many people as we can.”
