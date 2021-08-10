VIRGINIA — Lt. John Swenson says area residents that see Virginia Police officers having coffee or a meal at a local restaurant shouldn’t be afraid to approach them.
The Virginia Police Department used that philosophy during a pair of Coffee with a Cop sessions recently at Kunnari’s in Virginia.
The sessions were designed several years ago “to get out and meet the public once or twice a year and allow the public to sit down and chat with us,’’ said Swenson, who is in charge of the VPD Community Relations office.
“We just like to try to do it occasionally,’’ he said, so the public can “get to know us individually or present concerns or problems they are experiencing.’’ From there, “we work together to try and solve them.’’
Holding the sessions for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, there wasn’t a huge turnout, but Swenson still believes they are a good idea.
“At least we’re getting out there and showing the public we are interested in hearing you.’’
Most that stopped by “just wanted to get to know us a little bit’’ and have a friendly conversation or talk about life in general, he added.
No more Coffee with a Cop sessions are slated at the moment, but they will be held in the future with some more advertising to create better public awareness of them, as well.
The topic of a different perception of police officers since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has not come up at the Coffee with a Cop sessions, Swenson said. The Floyd trial has caused some levels of concern nationwide, he added, but not so much in Virginia. “The support here in town has been phenomenal. There is lots of willingness to come together and work with us.’’
Opportunities to interact with the Virginia Police are not limited to Coffee with a Cop, however. Swenson also has an office in the Uptown (formerly Thunderbird) Mall in Virginia, as well. His mall office is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“I welcome the public to come into my office. We’ll put a pot of coffee on and sit down and chat’’ on any topic. “I’ve had quite a few people do that over the last year.’’
The office is also part of the Compassionate Community Response Team, which is operated by Virginia Police and Fire departments and Range Mental Health Center. The team includes two individuals from RMHC, Swenson and another VPD representative working as part of an opiate grant.
The latter works with people that have attempted to overdose by getting them into treatment or with families that have experienced an overdose death.
“The four of us work together cohesively to try to identify people’s needs and people that might be struggling a little bit,’’ Swenson said. Resources are then found or they are already available to work with the individuals on overcoming their problems, he added. “I like letting people know there is this option to look into.’’
----
Regarding community relations in general, Swenson has worked in the schools and with different community members on that. “We talk and game plan to bridge that gap to try and build a stronger community’’ by letting residents know, “We understand where you’re coming from and this is where we’re at.’’
The police department’s goal is to continue that growth and that trust and welcome a dialogue with individuals “so we can have a stronger community, a safer community.’’
Swenson definitely recommends continuing the Coffee with a Cop sessions because it’s a good way to confirm that contact with the local residents. “Having the community’s support and trust is huge. Building that relationship is key to our success.’’
