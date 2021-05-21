HOYT LAKES — Dan Darbo and a small crew of dedicated volunteers spent the winter of 2019-20 remodeling the clubhouse at the Hoyt Lakes Municipal Golf Course only to have an international pandemic ruin any hopes of showing it off last year.
Now, with most COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted statewide, Darbo and his Broken Putter Lounge are open for business.
“(We finished) right before the COVID hit, so we never really got to use it last year but we’ve kind of opened it all back up again now,” Darbo said.
The 18-hole course is owned by the City of Hoyt Lakes, but Darbo leases the clubhouse and owns and operates (and holds the licenses) for the restaurant and bar within it. He’s been in that position for the past eight years but has been a fixture at the course for longer than that, having held a similar position in the 1980s, then leaving for a while, and then returning after city officials approached him in about 2013.
The $15,000 project, funded by the city and including about 500 hours of donated volunteer time and some donated money and purchases from Darbo and the community members involved, led to several upgrades including a complete re-siding; relocation of the inside bathrooms; a new bar; a new ceiling; and a new wood floor.
“We’re trying to bring it back to what it used to be, getting the golf leagues back and getting the graduation parties, and weddings, and all of that kind of stuff,” Darbo said, adding that the completion of the project was the culmination of several years of himself and members of the club trying to either get a new building or to get the city to put some money into remodeling the current facility, which needed a major face lift.
The building was created when the golf course was built in the late 1960s, by putting together six trailer houses, from Taconite Harbor, on a foundation. The trailers were gutted and that became the clubhouse.
It was used heavily for many years but at some point, Darbo said, they lost the well that provided water to the building and it basically sat empty for about two decades until the city ran a water line to the clubhouse.
That’s when officials from Hoyt Lakes contacted Darbo about a return.
“(We) got it up to code about eight years ago and I’ve been adding, and adding, and adding on to it ever since,” Darbo said.
But even with the improvements the building was still at “the point where it was pretty decrepit, we had to really do something, so we asked the city for some money.”
Once the funds were secured, Darbo said work began with a local man, Matt Royseth taking on some of the major construction. After that, a group of volunteers including Darbo, Bob Turk, Gene Maki and Hoyt Lakes Mayor, Chris Vreeland, got down to work.
They were led by another man, Lynn Kopp, who Darbo said spearheaded the volunteer effort but, sadly, died last year.
“He was actually around when the course was built in (the late 1960s), and sadly, he passed away last year right after we completed it and we will have a memorial golf tournament in his name from here on in,” Darbo said.
“We actually bought a lot of the stuff on our own. It was a lot of volunteer money and contributions with help from the city. Budgets are tight and stuff be we just had to get it done,” Darbo said. “(The volunteers) care about the golf course. It’s a nice place to come. It’s a destination place. It was just getting so dark and grungy we knew we had to have facelift. We would have loved to have a new clubhouse, but we knew we’d never be able to raise the money so this was what we ended up with instead of a new clubhouse.”
He added that a few of the wives (of the volunteers) also helped, doing much of the painting and other things.
The clubhouse is now open after being shuttered all of 2020 and so far, business has been good in 2021 as golf traffic has been steady because of nice weather this spring and Darbo has already hosted a number of events and has more planned.
Having the doors open on the Broken Putter will be a welcome relief for the businessman.
While COVID-19 restrictions didn’t haven’t a negative impact on the number of golfers who hit the links in 2020 they did hurt his clubhouse restaurant and bar business.
“(The club house) really kind of sat empty. The golf was fine. The golf actually picked up a lot, but you couldn’t really do anything in the clubhouse because we couldn’t even serve a beer or a hamburger for many months,” Darbo said. “Last year business was down 100 to 150 percent of what it was the previous year. I foresee that all picking back up now with the renovation and people coming out there and seeing how nice it is and I’ve already had three very successful events out there and I’m going to get a lot of repeat business. I expect a really, really good year.”
Darbo added that the club has about 200 members and that the course gets a lot of traffic each year from around the Arrowhead region.
He estimated that 60 percent of users are locals and added that the course gets “a lot of people that go to Giant’s Ridge.”
“They have 18 holes over there but then they’ll have the rest of the day to fill so they’ll come over here, just 10 miles away, and play a round of golf over here,” Darbo said. “And we get a lot of people from Duluth and the North Shore, a lot of people from Silver Bay and Two Harbors that come over.”
