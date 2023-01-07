Clinton Township home damaged, garage destroyed STAFF REPORT Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Clinton Township home was extensively damaged by fire Saturday morning and the garage was a total loss, according to the Northland Firewire. NLFWIRE.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Clinton Township home was extensively damaged by fire and the garage was a total loss after the blaze Saturday morning, according to nlfirewire.com.Six fire departments (Clinton, Cherry, McDavitt, Fayal, Central Lakes, Mountain Iron) battled the garage and house fire, which was reported at around 5:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of the Wildland Road.Arriving firefighters found the attached garage engulfed in flames with the blaze spreading to the house. No injuries were reported and the lone occupant of the home was able to safely evacuate the residence, according to a Clinton Fire Department official.The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garage Clinton Township Social Services Building Industry Occupant Residence Fire Marshal Clinton Fire Department Firefighter Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alyssa Carol Nevala Claire L. Seppi Explosives, incendiary device found in Aurora residence, one arrested Bruce E. Roberts Dennis Mathew Hallberg Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.