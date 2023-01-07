Clinton Township home damaged, garage destroyed

A Clinton Township home was extensively damaged by fire Saturday morning and the garage was a total loss, according to the Northland Firewire.

 NLFWIRE.COM

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Clinton Township home was extensively damaged by fire and the garage was a total loss after the blaze Saturday morning, according to nlfirewire.com.

Six fire departments (Clinton, Cherry, McDavitt, Fayal, Central Lakes, Mountain Iron) battled the garage and house fire, which was reported at around 5:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of the Wildland Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments