IRON RANGE — The Iron Range’s Big Three of steel companies is now the Big Two.
Cleveland-Cliffs announced early Monday morning that it was buying ArcelorMittal USA in a $1.4 billion deal that gives the company local control of the Minorca Mine in Virginia and a majority ownership of Hibbing Taconite.
It’s a blockbuster agreement with impacts across the entire domestic steel industry that makes Cliffs the largest iron ore producer in North America, leaving it and U.S. Steel as the only two operators on the Iron Range.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Earlier this year, Cliffs closed on a $1.1 billion deal to become an integrated steel company by purchasing AK Steel, adding steelmaking capabilities to its portfolio across the U.S.
This most recent purchase shores up the pellet supply line for the Range mines at the combined company of Cliffs and Arcelor, which have long partnered on contracts, by further integrating the local industry and giving Cliffs the chance to feed electric arc furnaces (EAF) previously employed in the AK Steel and Arcelor fleet. Those EAFs will allow Cliffs to expand its hot-briquetted iron footprint, long considered the premier future market of the steelmaking process.
“The acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA amplifies our position in the discerning automotive steel marketplace, and further improves our position in important U.S. markets such as construction, appliances, infrastructure, machinery and equipment,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, in a statement Monday. “It also adds to our strong legacy raw material profile and growing finishing capabilities. The transaction will enable us to become a more efficient fully-integrated steel system, with the ability to realize all of our operational and financial goals.”
Cliffs will face a significant hurdle in the coming years as it comes back into control of Hibbing Taconite. The company was the manager of the mine until August 2019, when Goncalves said they wanted to focus on wholly owned operations and returned control to Arcelor.
Hibbing Taconite was a joint operation of Arcelor (62.3 percent ownership), Cliffs (23) and U.S. Steel (14.7) and as of August 2019 managed by Arcelor. If its purchase clears regulators, Cliffs would own 85.3 percent of the operation. But the life of the mine is a serious concern for the local Range economy and the United Steelworkers union with pellet production expected to dry up by 2024. Whether Cliffs will seek to buy out U.S. Steel or continue to pursue the Carmi-Campbell acreage is unclear.
The Carmi land, now part of Keewatin Taconite, has long been sought for Hibbing Taconite and could extend the mine’s life by 12 years and provide about 500 million tons of resources. Idling or closing Hibbing Taconite would be a big blow for the region. Its current operation supports more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Range.
In the wake of COVID-19, Arcelor recently idled Hibbing Taconite, laying off 650 hourly workers in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, but restarted the mine later in the summer.
Minorca Mine in Virginia has been a stalwart for local industry. It stayed open during the pandemic closures and also ran fully during the 2015 downturn caused by imported steel dumping.
“This transaction is a unique opportunity for ArcelorMittal to unlock significant value for shareholders while retaining exposure to the North American economy through our high-quality NAFTA assets alongside a participation in what will be a stronger, better integrated U.S. business," said Lakshmi Mittal, chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, in a statement Monday.
As part of the deal, Cliffs is buying six steel mills, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing operations and three coal and coke making operations. Terms of the agreement include $505 million in cash, $373 million in non-voting stock and 78.2 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock. The enterprise value of the deal, which includes debt and market capitalization, is estimated to be around $3.3 billion. Cliffs will now have a capacity of about 28 million long tons and the combined companies shipped 17 million tons last year.
The merger is expected to result in $150 million in annual savings through integration of the steel operations and avoiding paying market rate prices for pellets. It is unclear if Cliffs will have to implement layoffs of redundant positions.
“Steelmaking is a business where production volume, operational diversification, dilution of fixed costs, and technical expertise matter above all else, and this transaction achieves all of these,” Goncalves said in his statement. “ArcelorMittal is a world class organization that we have long admired as our customer and our partner, and we know for a fact that they have taken good care of their US assets.”
