Steel and iron ore producer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., is ready to take the keys to the long-languishing mammoth iron ore project near Nashwauk.
Several Iron Range legislators would like nothing better than to see the company in the driver's seat.
“They've been saying for quite some time now that if they get the leases and get control of the property, they would do a project there,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said. “I think what they're saying is real.”
Hours after the state of Minnesota announced action to begin terminating state mineral leases awarded to Mesabi Metallics at the site, Cleveland-Cliffs' President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves responded to the state's action.
“Cleveland-Cliffs applauds the move made today by the DNR (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources) to address the long term injury inflicted on the Minnesota Iron Range by people with no agenda other than the goal of extracting benefit for themselves,” Goncalves said in a statement. “We also appreciate the relevant support from the Iron Range legislators, the local associations, the Mayors, The United Steelworkers and the population in general. As soon as the legal process of terminating the leases is completed by the State, and assuming that at this time the saga will come to an end, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready to step in and do what we have been doing for decades, by developing Nashwauk and generating a big number of good paying middle-class union jobs for the people of the Iron Range.”
The once-promising project near the site of the former Butler Taconite plant stands partially built after nearly two decades of fits and starts by different developers.
Mesabi Metallics had until May 1 to meet a series of milestones established by the state or lose its mineral leases on state lands at the site.
But the DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to show that it had $200 million immediately available in its accounts as required under a December 2020 master lease amendment.
The DNR also informed Mesabi Metallics that it owes $18 million in minimum base payments for 2020 and that it's initiating termination of the leases. The termination notice is for failure to mine at least 1.6 million tons of ore from state properties in at least two quarters prior to Jan. 1, 2021, failure to complete construction of the pellet plant by the end of 2019, and failure to ship at least three million tons of pellets by the end of 2020, according to the DNR.
Mesabi Metallics has 20 days to cure the lease defaults or the termination action goes into effect, the DNR said.
Frustrated with the project's lack of completion, Iron Range legislators say it's time to move on.
And Cleveland-Cliffs, they say, is the right company to get the job done.
“Lourenco Goncalves is an accomplished businessman, and a man of his word,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “What he says he will do, he does. Cliffs will build an HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant. These plans are already being developed. They want to be here in Minnesota, but they are prepared to go to Toledo (Ohio). I think it should be here in Minnesota and we cannot afford to drag our feet. Plain and simple, this is business and Cliffs won't sit around waiting. They have a company to run and develop.”
Goncalves has in the past expressed interest in building an HBI plant in northeastern Minnesota.
But with state mineral leases at the site awarded to Mesabi Metallics, Cleveland-Cliffs instead built an HBI plant in Toledo. The 1.9 million metric-ton-per-year plant began producing HBI early this year.
DR-grade pellets produced at Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining Co. processing plant in Silver Bay, made from ore at its Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt, feed the plant.
Production of a higher-value product like HBI or DRI (direct reduced iron) on the Iron Range, has long been sought. HBI/DRI feeds the growing electric arc furnace steelmaking segment and can be used as an additive in blast furnaces.
An HBI plant in Nashwauk would create another use for Iron Range ore and bring northeastern Minnesota's taconite industry into a new era.
United Steelworkers Local 2705 President Chris Johnson at Hibbing Taconite Co. is hopeful a Cliffs acquisition of the mineral releases would benefit Hibbing Taconite. The 8.0 million ton-per-year facility north of Hibbing is due to run out of crude ore in the first quarter of 2025.
“I don't think anyone has been told to what extent this will help Hibbing Taconite,” Johnson said. “Except that I was told this is the best path for adding mine life to Hibbing Taconite. Nobody has really sat down and laid out a plan for us. We know it will more than likely be rail from there to our property, but even that hasn't been confirmed to the union yet.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said via email that as the DNR completes its termination process on the Nashwauk minerals, it would be inappropriate for him to comment on any specifics about potential future leaseholders.
“That said, there is a strong viable company that has publicly shown interest in developing the Nashwauk site once these issues are resolved,” Lislegard said.
Cleveland-Cliffs already hold mineral rights on about 3,700 acres of land in and around the project site.
The company's financial practices are sound, has invested over $173 million over the last three years to upgrade facilities, and would be in a position to send ore to Hibbing Taconite, Sandstede said.
“It goes without saying that losing Hibbing Taconite would have an indescribable impact on jobs, the region, and the taconite production tax,” Sandstede said.
Tomassoni says he hopes the project will move forward in a new direction.
“I'm hoping we can get through this latest inability to deliver promises and get the project moved to someone who will do a project there,” he said. “I think he (Goncalves) has a real project and I think if he gets control, we will have a real project there.”
Cleveland-Cliffs already has a massive presence in northeastern Minnesota. The Cleveland-based company owns Northshore Mining Co., United Taconite, Minorca Mine, and is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
