Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation donates $350,000 to new school

VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge School Board got some very big news at its meeting Monday.
The news was a $350,000 donation from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation to the Rock Ridge Rising Campaign, said Willie Spelts, director of School to Work Engagement and fundraising coordinator.
“That is an absolutely amazing donation,’’ he told the board.
Cliffs Senior Director of Corporate Communications Patricia Persico said in an email Tuesday morning that “Cleveland-Cliffs is strongly committed to investing in education. Through the work of The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, the company seeks to build skills across all age groups, prepare students for success in the workforce and increase employment opportunities for community members.’’
The C-C Foundation has committed a $350,000 contribution (over a two-year period) to the Golden Bear Foundation in support of the new high school for the Rock Ridge School District, she stated.
“We will recognize this wonderful donation by naming the high school commons the Cleveland-Cliffs Commons.
“Cleveland-Cliffs’ investments develop the next generation of talent for our industry,’’ Persico added. “As the steel and mining industry becomes increasingly technical, students will need the skills to be workforce-ready. We are pleased that one of the academy themes is Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction, Engineer and Science. Within this academy is a Career and Technical Education program that focuses on manufacturing. Cleveland-Cliffs and Rock Ridge have agreed to use some of the sponsorship funds to support the purchase of machinery and equipment for the school’s manufacturing lab.’’
Spelts said the district already has $175,000 and hand and the remainder will be coming at the turn of the year.
“Thank you for this incredible investment into our students, our communities and our programs,’’ he added. “Thank you very much Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation.’’
The board unanimously approved a separate $60,000 donation from the CAG (City Auto Glass) Foundation. In recognition of the significant donation toward a baseball field, the district intends to name in perpetuity the newly constructed baseball field “City Auto Glass Field.’’
—
The Rock Ridge School Board also approved its final pay 2023 levy of $4.08 million, which is down about $126,000 from 2022.
Business Manager Spencer Aune told the board the 3% overall decrease was due to several factors.
The pay 2023 levy features a $65,000 decrease in reemployment insurance from the previous year’s estimate; a $87,828 decrease in the health benefits levy, a $107,658 increase in retiree health insurance; and an expired $260,000 judgement levy to the East Range Academy of Technology and Science.
The payable 2022 levy was $4.207 million, which was about 8.2% of the 2022-23 total district revenue of $51,156, 895.
The payable 2023 levy was unanimously approved. Board members Matt Sjoberg and Tom Tammaro were absent.
In other business, the board:
• Approved unanimously sending five principals and the curriculum coordinator to a PBL (Project Based Learning) Leadership Training Conference in Napa Valley, Calif., this summer. The total cost is $15,000. Superintendent Noel Schmidt said the conference isn’t available anywhere else and it is the “cornerstone’’ of the districts new academy model.
• Recognized outgoing board members Stacey Scholz, Tom Tammaro and Matt Sjoberg for their years of service and dedication to the district.
• Schmidt informed the board the process to move into the new high school will be similar to what was done last spring when Roosevelt Elementary students moved to the Franklin Elementary in Eveleth. Students will begin using the new high school in the fall.
He also addressed possibly using the new baseball and softball fields and track this spring. “We are going to have to manage expectations,’’ he said. The possibility is on hold at this point, he said, because the district doesn’t even have control of the building yet, which he expects late in January.
Regarding the outside fields, he said he’s fairly certain they can be used. However, the district doesn’t have enough custodians to manage all of the new facilities and all of the facilities currently in use.
