Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation donates $350,000 to new school
JIM ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE

VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge School Board got some very big news at its meeting Monday.

The news was a $350,000 donation from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation to the Rock Ridge Rising Campaign, said Willie Spelts, director of School to Work Engagement and fundraising coordinator.

