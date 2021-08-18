HIBBING — Cleveland Cliffs employees gathered on Wednesday afternoon to speak out against what they say exists the likely chance of them being required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face possible job loss.
At Hibbing’s Bennett Park, Iron Range miners said they expected the Ohio-based company to impose requirements following the end of its incentive program aimed at getting the majority of staff vaccinated to decrease the spread of variant-fueled cases on work sites.
Employees say they were promised a $1,500 bonus if at least 75% of them got vaccinated and $3,000 if that figure rises to 85%. As of Tuesday afternoon, 63% of HibTac’s employees were vaccinated, union members said. It was unclear the company-wide rate.
Union leaders representing Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite workers have come out against the possibility of vaccine mandates for its members as a condition of employment. They claim to have spoken with Cliff’s managers who apparently said the company will go through with a mandate if employees do not reach its vaccination goals when the program ends on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Cleveland Cliffs did not return several requests for comment as of press time on Wednesday afternoon. Union leaders said the company has not yet imposed a vaccine mandate for current employees but it has been requiring vaccines for new hires.
During Wednesday’s rally, Chris Johnson, the president of USW Local 2705, addressed a crowd of roughly 200 people standing in the park - some holding American flags and signs reading “When there is a risk there must be a choice” and “My body my choice.”
Johnson, who is vaccinated, noted that he backed union members who fear they may lose their jobs if they do not get vaccinated themselves.
“I am not anti-vaccine, but I am anti-mandate,” he said.
Miners from Cleveland Cliffs-owned Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite, of Eveleth, were in the park. They were joined by colleagues from Arcelor Mittal Minorca Mine, of Virginia, and Northshore Mining Co., of Babbitt and Silver Bay, union members said.
Also in attendance were supporters from the U.S. Steel-owned Minntac, of Mountain Iron, and Keewatin Taconite, of Hibbing, union members said. (U.S. Steel has encouraged its workers to receive COVID-19 vaccines. It is unclear whether the company will impose vaccine mandates.)
Standing before a microphone, Jed Howela, a miner at HibTac and USW Local 2705 member, told the crowd that their “civil liberties are being taken away.”
“Corporate America, do what you do best,” he said. “Run your business, not run our lives.”
Howela, who is a Republican chairman for MNGOP of St. Louis County, previously said his stance is apolitical.
A spokesperson of GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber said “this about medical freedom and workers’ rights.”
The protest came after Fairview Range health care workers this past Monday rallied against recently announced vaccine mandates at the medical center which is the largest employer in Hibbing. The Fairview system said staff must receive influenza and COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 31, as a condition of employment.
In recent weeks, large retailers such as Target and Walmart have moved to pass mask-wearing mandates for employees but stopped short of imposing vaccine requirements. The state of Minnesota announced it will join other U.S. states in requiring vaccines or testing for state employees to battle against variants.
As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 117,534 people had received at least one vaccine dose in St. Louis County. The Minnesota Health Department yesterday reported that 70.6 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The Minnesota Health Department on Wednesday announced an average of about 1,200 new cases per day statewide over the past seven reporting days, an increase from the 91 cases daily in the beginning of July, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Federal health officials recommended people receive a booster shot to increase their protection from the variant eight months after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.