Bolstered by an increase in steel sales to automakers, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., in the first quarter reported increased revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Revenue was $5.3 billion, up from $5.0 billion in the fourth quarter.
Bolstered by an increase in steel sales to automakers, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., in the first quarter reported increased revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Revenue was $5.3 billion, up from $5.0 billion in the fourth quarter.
“In the first quarter, direct sales to automotive clients in our mix increased to 36%, confirming our view that our most important market is strong, and getting stronger, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said. “We expect that, throughout 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs should benefit from higher sales volumes to the automotive sector, and also from the increased prices we were able to achieve in our yearly re-negotiations with each one of the car manufacturers that have Cleveland-Cliffs as their largest supplier of automotive steel. With the final batch of yearly fixed-price contracts—the ones dated April 1st—successfully renewed, our outlook for a significant EBITDA expansion in Q2 remains intact.”
Steel shipments in the first quarter were 4.1 million net tons, up from 3.6 million net tons in the first quarter of 2022.
It automotive steelmaking segment was key in driving revenues, the company said in its first quarter earnings news release.
The company’s steelmaking revenues of $5.1 billion included $1.9 billion, or 36%, of direct sales to the automotive market; $1.3 billion, or 25%, of sales to the infrastructure and manufacturing market; $1.3 billion, or 25%, of sales to the distributors and converters market; and $701 million, or 14%, of sales to steel producers.
“As we expect to continue to happen going forward, in Q1 we accomplished our goal of increasing steel shipments to above 4 million tons,” Goncalves said. “Improved demand from our automotive clients has allowed us to be more selective when selling flat-rolled steel to the general marketplace, allowing us in Q1 to implement several price increases to non-contract clients. With further results from the cost side, we expect 2023 to be another year of great cash flow generation.”
In northeastern Minnesota, Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates Minorca Mine near Virginia, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay and United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth.
It’s also majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co.
The company, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, said it has total liquidity of about $3.1 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the first quarter was $243 million compared to $123 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Cleveland-Cliffs also said it has lowered its full-year 2023 capital expenditures expectation to $675 to $725 million, from a previous expectation of $700 to $750 million.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.