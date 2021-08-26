HIBBING — Earlier this week, Cleveland-Cliffs announced 27 of its 43 locations met the goals of its COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, including United Taconite in Eveleth which reported a 75% vaccination rate among workers by Aug. 21.
Amid the rise of variant-fueled coronavirus cases in the country, Cliffs last month launched the program “to protect the workforce by providing employees with a positive incentive to get vaccinated,” according to a company email sent to the Mesabi Tribune. Cliffs says it told employees they would receive $1,500 to get vaccinated and another $1,500 if their worksite achieved a 75% vaccination rate or higher.
Cliffs began the program with a company-wide rate of 9,000 employees, or 35% of the workforce, had been vaccinated, As of Tuesday, Cliffs reported that 19,000 employees, or 75%, received vaccinations.
“I am delighted with the success of our vaccine incentive program. I appreciate the support of our local managers and union partners in making herd immunity a reality at the majority of our locations,” Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President, and CEO said in a statement.
He added, “I implore both my steel producing peers and all other companies who have not already done so to implement similar programs, in order to defeat this nasty virus in our country once and for all.”
In response, miners on the Iron Range say they remain in the dark over how the company will treat workers who opted out of the program, as they maintain they were told by management they would lose their jobs if they did not get vaccinated.
Chris Johnson, the president of USW Local 2705, said Hibbing Taconite had finished the program with a 70% rate. As of Wednesday morning, he said that Cliffs management had not told union members whether they intend “to take action with the others who are unvaccinated.”
The Mesabi Tribune sent further questions to Cliffs spokespersons, who did not respond as of press time Wednesday.
The Cliffs results came nearly a week after Iron Range based employees gathered last week in Hibbing’s Bennett Park to protest the possibility of vaccine mandates. Miners from Cleveland Cliffs-owned Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite, of Eveleth, were at the rally. They were joined by colleagues from Arcelor Mittal Minorca Mine, of Virginia, and Northshore Mining Co., of Babbitt and Silver Bay.
Also in attendance was a spokesperson for the GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, and supporters from the U.S. Steel-owned Minntac, of Mountain Iron, and Keewatin Taconite, of Hibbing.
Jed Howela, a miner at HibTac and USW Local 2705 member, told the crowd that their “civil liberties are being taken away.”
The USW president, Johnson, told a crowd of about 200 people that he supported union members who have expressed fear of losing their jobs. “I am not anti-vaccine, but I am anti-mandate,” he said.
The Cliffs protest occurred two days after Fairview Range health care workers rallied against a vaccine mandate at the medical center, the largest employer in Hibbing. The Fairview system previously announced that staff must receive influenza and COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 31, as a condition of employment.
In recent weeks, the state of Minnesota announced it will join other U.S. states in requiring vaccines or testing for state employees to battle against variants. Essentia Health employees are now required to get their first vaccine shot by Oct. 1 and complete their series by Nov. 1. Various state colleges and universities have also begun to impose vaccine mandates.
As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 118,379 people had received at least one vaccine dose in St. Louis County. The Minnesota Health Department yesterday reported that 71.3 percent of residents aged 16 and older in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,839 newly reported cases and 11 deaths across the state.
Data from the state shows cumulative totals of 642,288 individuals being infected with the coronavirus, 34,863 hospitalized, 7,091 treated in intensive-care units and 7,793 dying across the state since the virus arrived in Minnesota.
In St. Louis County, at least 19,045 people have been infected with the virus, 1,176 hospitalized, 232 treated in ICU units and 324 died, according to county and state data.
Federal health officials continued to recommend people receive a booster shot to increase their protection from the variant eight months after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
